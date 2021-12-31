Soleus Capital Management, L.P. Buys FibroGen Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Sells , NeoGenomics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc

New Purchases: FGEN, SNN, APEN, CVS, STE, XLO, CARA, KDNY, BAX, IOBT, DXCM, ABBV, VSTM, CCXI, VRDN, IMUX, AVTX, LQDA, ARVN, BCYC, FATE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FibroGen Inc, Smith & Nephew PLC, Apollo Endosurgery Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, CVS Health Corp, sells , NeoGenomics Inc, Werewolf Therapeutics Inc, C4 Therapeutics Inc, CareDx Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Soleus Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Soleus Capital Management, L.P. owns 67 stocks with a total value of $997 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 1,292,000 shares, 14.50% of the total portfolio. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 508,500 shares, 11.34% of the total portfolio. Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH) - 1,764,627 shares, 5.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.49% ESSA Pharma Inc (EPIX) - 3,525,457 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.92% BioAtla Inc (BCAB) - 2,515,424 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in FibroGen Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.93 and $15.39, with an estimated average price of $12.54. The stock is now traded at around $15.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 1,550,497 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Smith & Nephew PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.98 and $37.15, with an estimated average price of $34.32. The stock is now traded at around $32.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 593,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Apollo Endosurgery Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.64 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $8.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,295,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $103.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 138,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Steris PLC. The purchase prices were between $206.02 and $245.17, with an estimated average price of $228.98. The stock is now traded at around $227.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 52,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. initiated holding in Xilio Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $14.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 477,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 43.49%. The purchase prices were between $22.54 and $30.44, with an estimated average price of $26.68. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 1,764,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Nurix Therapeutics Inc by 181.64%. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $34.5, with an estimated average price of $30.31. The stock is now traded at around $16.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 743,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in United Therapeutics Corp by 61.39%. The purchase prices were between $184.32 and $216.08, with an estimated average price of $196.8. The stock is now traded at around $201.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 164,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Organogenesis Holdings Inc by 212.41%. The purchase prices were between $9.02 and $13.43, with an estimated average price of $10.57. The stock is now traded at around $7.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 1,999,087 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc by 74.49%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $97.37, with an estimated average price of $78.84. The stock is now traded at around $60.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 318,275 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in ESSA Pharma Inc by 22.92%. The purchase prices were between $7.8 and $14.38, with an estimated average price of $11.27. The stock is now traded at around $9.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 3,525,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $5.65 and $9.44, with an estimated average price of $8.78.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $38.92.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CareDx Inc. The sale prices were between $41.2 and $73.6, with an estimated average price of $51.74.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in CytoSorbents Corp. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $5.55.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.2 and $30.87, with an estimated average price of $30.54.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in The Beauty Health Co. The sale prices were between $20.7 and $29.49, with an estimated average price of $25.76.