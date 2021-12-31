Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Dillon & Associates Inc Buys Monster Beverage Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Intel Corp, Sells Paychex Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Merck Inc

Jackson, MI, based Investment company Dillon & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Monster Beverage Corp, AstraZeneca PLC, Intel Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Heartland Financial USA Inc, sells Paychex Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dillon & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Dillon & Associates Inc owns 78 stocks with a total value of $574 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dillon+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DILLON & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 370,843 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.37%
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 110,023 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  3. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 208,754 shares, 5.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 9,906 shares, 5.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.4%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 120,223 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.52%
New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $96.04, with an estimated average price of $88.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 9,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $48.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $506.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 442 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Heartland Financial USA Inc (HTLF)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Heartland Financial USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.84, with an estimated average price of $50.39. The stock is now traded at around $51.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Dillon & Associates Inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,754 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Generac Holdings Inc (GNRC)

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in Generac Holdings Inc by 75.95%. The purchase prices were between $341.3 and $505.8, with an estimated average price of $414.31. The stock is now traded at around $318.016800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Dillon & Associates Inc added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 15,213 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Dillon & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45.



