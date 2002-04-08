Fast Growing Huntingdon Valley Bank Expands; Adds Key Commercial Team

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Feb. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HVB Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Huntingdon Valley Bank, announced the opening of a new Commercial Banking Office to be led by newly appointed Market President, Allan Burkley, former SVP and Team Leader, C&I Lending at Meridian Bank. Joining Burkley are his three former colleagues from Meridian, SVP, William McDougall, VP, Rosen Nenchev, and Relationship Manager, Ryan Mundy. The new Commercial Banking Office will be located in Media, PA, HVB’s first office in Delaware County.



Bob Marino, President & Vice Chairman, commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Allan Burkley and his team to Huntingdon Valley Bank. As we stated in November 2021, we will continue to grow our Business Banking Group by adding teams of experienced commercial bankers in the market.”

The new commercial team will leverage their relationships with former and prospective customers; as well as centers of influence within the market, to help Huntingdon Valley Bank expand its growing loan and deposit portfolios.

“What made HVB so attractive to me was its ability to provide credit to high quality borrowers with speed and surety. My team and I are looking forward to offering HVB’s high level of service and technology to business customers across the region.” remarked Burkley.

About HV Bancorp, Inc.

HV Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: HVBC) is a bank holding company headquartered in Doylestown, PA. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Huntingdon Valley Bank, we primarily serve communities located in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia Counties in Pennsylvania, New Castle County in Delaware, and Burlington County in New Jersey from our executive office, seven full service bank offices and one limited service bank office. We also operate six loan production and sales offices in our geographical footprint.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties described in our SEC filings, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, the negative impact of severe wide-ranging and continuing disruptions caused by the spread of coronavirus COVID-19 on current operations, customers and the economy in general, changes in interest rate environment, increases in nonperforming loans, legislative and regulatory changes that adversely affect the business of the Company and the Bank, and changes in the securities markets. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in belief, expectations or event.

