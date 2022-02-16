JCP&L Welcomes Amy Overman as New External Affairs Consultant

PR Newswire

HOLMDEL, N.J., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jersey Central Power and Light (JCP&L), a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE: FE), has named Amy Overman to the role of external affairs consultant to serve as a liaison with elected officials and support local community involvement activities. She will work out of JCP&L's Washington facility, serving all or parts of Hunterdon and Warren counties.

Overman joins JCP&L after a 14-year career in the New Jersey legislature, including a decade working within the 25th legislative district. She served as chief of staff to the late Sen. Anthony R. Bucco for nine years and spent one year working under Assemblywoman Aura Dunn. Overman currently serves as a member of the Roxbury Planning Board.

"Amy's experience in municipal volunteerism and engaging with local elected officials will help maintain the strong relationships we have with the towns and communities we serve," said James V. Fakult, president of JCP&L. "Her strong background and commitment to these relationships will have lasting benefits for our customers."

Overman earned her bachelor's degree in history from Douglass College, Rutgers University.

JCP&L serves 1.1 million customers in the counties of Burlington, Essex, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex, Union and Warren. Follow JCP&L on Twitter @JCP_L, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/JCPandL or online at www.jcp-l.com.

FirstEnergy Corp. is dedicated to integrity, safety, reliability and operational excellence. Its 10 electric distribution companies form one of the nation's largest investor-owned electric systems, serving customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York. The company's transmission subsidiaries operate approximately 24,000 miles of transmission lines that connect the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions. Follow FirstEnergy online at www.firstenergycorp.com and on Twitter @FirstEnergyCorp.

