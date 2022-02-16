Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $0.60 per Common Share

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022

CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) today announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per common share, an increase of 9.1% over the $0.55 paid in the same quarter in 2021, payable on March 11, 2022, to shareholders of record on February 28, 2022. This increase follows 43 consecutive years of dividend increases.

Investor Relations Contacts:

Media Contact:



Jim Jaye

Julie Young

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications

Vice President, Global Corporate
Communications

Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams

Direct: 216.515.8682

Direct: 216.515.8849

[email protected]

[email protected]



Eric Swanson


Vice President, Investor Relations


Sherwin-Williams


Direct: 216.566.2766


[email protected]



SOURCE The Sherwin-Williams Company

