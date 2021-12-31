Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Kohl's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Snap Inc

- New Purchases: BURL, DISH, KAHC, HCP, BGFV,
- Added Positions: AMZN, Z, MSFT, PLAN, FIVN, SMAR, USFD, DOMO,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, SNAP, DT, TWLO, COST, LBRDK,
- Sold Out: KSS, XM, EA, EGHT, WEN, WEBR,
For the details of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,750,000 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,000 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00%
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,095,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.03%
- US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 3,600,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34. The stock is now traded at around $227.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (KAHC)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,030,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HashiCorp Inc (HCP)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp (BGFV)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 2,095,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Anaplan Inc (PLAN)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kohl's Corp (KSS)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.Sold Out: Qualtrics International Inc (XM)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The sale prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66.Sold Out: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.Sold Out: 8x8 Inc (EGHT)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.Sold Out: The Wendy's Co (WEN)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25.Sold Out: Weber Inc (WEBR)
Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Weber Inc. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $14.74.
Here is the complete portfolio of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dorsal Capital Management, LLC keeps buying