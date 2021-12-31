Dorsal Capital Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Sells Kohl's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Snap Inc

New Purchases: BURL, DISH, KAHC, HCP, BGFV,

Redwood City, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Burlington Stores Inc, Zillow Group Inc, DISH Network Corp, KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp, sells Kohl's Corp, Alphabet Inc, Snap Inc, Qualtrics International Inc, Dynatrace Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Dorsal Capital Management, LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dorsal Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dorsal+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 1,750,000 shares, 16.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 12.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.18% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 55,000 shares, 10.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 100.00% Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,095,000 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.03% US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) - 3,600,000 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $263 and $299.25, with an estimated average price of $281.34. The stock is now traded at around $227.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.55 and $45.43, with an estimated average price of $37.01. The stock is now traded at around $31.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $9.88, with an estimated average price of $9.79. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 2,030,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in HashiCorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $80 and $97.6, with an estimated average price of $87.14. The stock is now traded at around $66.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.49 and $44.3, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.27%. The holding were 55,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zillow Group Inc by 42.03%. The purchase prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41. The stock is now traded at around $62.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 2,095,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.425000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kohl's Corp. The sale prices were between $44.44 and $62.48, with an estimated average price of $51.19.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Qualtrics International Inc. The sale prices were between $31.27 and $47.24, with an estimated average price of $38.66.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in 8x8 Inc. The sale prices were between $16.67 and $24.46, with an estimated average price of $20.87.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in The Wendy's Co. The sale prices were between $20.38 and $23.87, with an estimated average price of $22.25.

Dorsal Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Weber Inc. The sale prices were between $11.29 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $14.74.