Resolute Advisors LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sea, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Chegg Inc

Investment company Resolute Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Unity Software Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sea, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Chegg Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolute Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Resolute Advisors LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Resolute Advisors LLC
  1. Unity Software Inc (U) - 21,776,715 shares, 93.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 440.74%
  2. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 709,034 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 80,941 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.62%
  4. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 334,272 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,901 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.22%
New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

New Purchase: Ubisoft Entertainment (UBSFF)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.38 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Unity Software Inc (U)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 440.74%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.23%. The holding were 21,776,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 186.74%. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 56,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $137.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (TCTZF)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 1594.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.06 and $65.46, with an estimated average price of $60.53. The stock is now traded at around $60.702000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 7630.16%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.880200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund by 63.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $65.33, with an estimated average price of $58.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.419000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Sold Out: iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (DMXF)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $68.34.

Sold Out: Wise PLC (WPLCF)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wise PLC. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $11.01.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.



