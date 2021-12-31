Resolute Advisors LLC Buys Unity Software Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sea, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Chegg Inc

New Purchases: XOP, S, S, SE, UBSFF, PRCH, VRNOF, TWLO, HOOD, RIVN, RXRX, CNBS, OPEN, NEWR, IHAK, AG, EXFY, CFLT, CGNX, CLVT, ASTR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unity Software Inc, Invesco China Technology ETF, Sea, SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, ARK Innovation ETF, Chegg Inc, Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolute Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Resolute Advisors LLC owns 177 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Unity Software Inc (U) - 21,776,715 shares, 93.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 440.74% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 709,034 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.29% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 80,941 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.62% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 334,272 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.69% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 34,901 shares, 0.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.22%

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.95 and $110.89, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $111.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,575 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.01 and $76.3, with an estimated average price of $58.55. The stock is now traded at around $44.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,542 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Ubisoft Entertainment. The purchase prices were between $45.65 and $63.42, with an estimated average price of $51.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 9,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF. The purchase prices were between $13.38 and $19.6, with an estimated average price of $16.7. The stock is now traded at around $13.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Unity Software Inc by 440.74%. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $107.785000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 76.23%. The holding were 21,776,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Invesco China Technology ETF by 186.74%. The purchase prices were between $59.46 and $72.87, with an estimated average price of $66.75. The stock is now traded at around $58.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 56,970 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $137.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 1594.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.06 and $65.46, with an estimated average price of $60.53. The stock is now traded at around $60.702000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 11,859 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 7630.16%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $132.880200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,870 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund by 63.10%. The purchase prices were between $49.99 and $65.33, with an estimated average price of $58.02. The stock is now traded at around $43.419000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 30,662 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $66.16 and $70.56, with an estimated average price of $68.34.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Wise PLC. The sale prices were between $9.48 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $11.01.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11.