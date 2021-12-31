Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co Buys Grab Holdings Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc

New Purchases: GRAB,

GRAB, Reduced Positions: ACWI,

ACWI, Sold Out: DKNG,

Austin, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Grab Holdings Inc, sells DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co owns 7 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+treasury+safekeeping+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 3,896,091 shares, 63.81% of the total portfolio. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 924,063 shares, 32.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6% BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 114,241 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 33,703 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio. ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 388,082 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio.

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 115,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.