Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co Buys Grab Holdings Inc, Sells DraftKings Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Grab Holdings Inc, sells DraftKings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co owns 7 stocks with a total value of $303 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO. Also check out:
1. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO keeps buying
For the details of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/texas+treasury+safekeeping+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TEXAS TREASURY SAFEKEEPING TRUST CO
- Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) - 3,896,091 shares, 63.81% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 924,063 shares, 32.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6%
- BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) - 114,241 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio.
- PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT) - 33,703 shares, 1.13% of the total portfolio.
- ContextLogic Inc (WISH) - 388,082 shares, 0.40% of the total portfolio.
Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 115,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.
