Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys Avantor Inc, Danaher Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

- New Purchases: AVTRPA.PFD, DHRPA.PFD, AVGOP.PFD, GFLU, SABR, IIVI, AVGO, MRNA, YCBD, SHAP.U, PEPL, GMFIU, AOGOU, GLEE, LSPRU, VEV, NRSN, AUVI, ADTX, LVO, ATXI, ABEO,
- Added Positions: WTRU, KRBP,
- Reduced Positions: MUDS, MUDS, NEEPO, SSSS, NEN, PSTH, EZFL, IKT, VGZ, JOB, OPHC, PXS,
- Sold Out: QQQ, WSC, NEEPP, NEEPP, INSG, FPAC, FPAC, CCAC, PIPP, SDS, PRBM.U, GLEEU, ZNTE, HHGCU, JRSH, JUPW, CTRM, RCAT, SHIP, ALZN, SEAC, SLNO,
For the details of Warberg Asset Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/warberg+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Warberg Asset Management LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 377,800 shares, 63.94% of the total portfolio.
- Avantor Inc (AVTRpA.PFD) - 126,255 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 7,312 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEW) - 210,101 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.05%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,300 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio.
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $107.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 126,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Danaher Corp (DHRPA.PFD)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 7,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGOP.PFD)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: GFL Environmental Inc (GFLU)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.04 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $89.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 20,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sabre Corp (SABR)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kiromic BioPharma Inc (KRBP)
Warberg Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kiromic BioPharma Inc by 181.79%. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.26. The stock is now traded at around $0.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.Sold Out: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.Sold Out: NextEra Energy Inc (NEEPP)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.Sold Out: Inseego Corp (INSG)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $5.44 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.5.Sold Out: Far Peak Acquisition Corp (FPAC)
Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Warberg Asset Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Warberg Asset Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Warberg Asset Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Warberg Asset Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Warberg Asset Management LLC keeps buying