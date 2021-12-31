Warberg Asset Management LLC Buys Avantor Inc, Danaher Corp, Broadcom Inc, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, NextEra Energy Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantor Inc, Danaher Corp, Broadcom Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Sabre Corp, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp, NextEra Energy Inc, NextEra Energy Inc, Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Warberg Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Warberg Asset Management LLC owns 147 stocks with a total value of $281 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 377,800 shares, 63.94% of the total portfolio. Avantor Inc (AVTRpA.PFD) - 126,255 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. New Position Danaher Corp (DHRpA.PFD) - 7,312 shares, 5.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHKEW) - 210,101 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.05% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 20,300 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio.

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.84 and $129.44, with an estimated average price of $120.87. The stock is now traded at around $107.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.81%. The holding were 126,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 7,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 1,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.04 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $89.35. The stock is now traded at around $68.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 20,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Sabre Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.31 and $12.28, with an estimated average price of $9.51. The stock is now traded at around $11.825000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 12,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warberg Asset Management LLC initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warberg Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Kiromic BioPharma Inc by 181.79%. The purchase prices were between $1.53 and $3.12, with an estimated average price of $2.26. The stock is now traded at around $0.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 33,815 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The sale prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05.

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $31.5 and $40.99, with an estimated average price of $37.07.

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in NextEra Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $50.65 and $57.54, with an estimated average price of $54.48.

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $5.44 and $7.77, with an estimated average price of $6.5.

Warberg Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Far Peak Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.97 and $10.96, with an estimated average price of $10.31.