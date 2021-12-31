FIL Ltd Buys Baker Hughes Co, Meta Platforms Inc, Magna International Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TFI International Inc

New Purchases: CONE, TCN, CERN, GRAB, DISCA, FLYW, LAMR, MIME, ZTO, GM, HRI, CCSI, EMB, PLCE, MSI, MIR, SPY, ICLN, BEKE, KD, EPAM, NVST, AMED, TTWO, TDCX, ARIS, EPAY, CTRA, SEAT, CLB, PBR, LGF.A, XLO, VITL, VVV, ONL, HWM, PLNT, RYAN, TPIC, SPOT, STE, SYY, FLNC, AGCO, BIRD, BRP, CLVTPA.PFD, CMP, COST, HEPS, RRD, ERF, ZGN, LBTYA, FWRD, HAIN, HASI, HFC, ASO, IP, EIDO, IGV, ITRI,

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Baker Hughes Co, Meta Platforms Inc, Magna International Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TFI International Inc, , Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2021Q4, FIL Ltd owns 807 stocks with a total value of $97.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,966,471 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,132,511 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,491,815 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 28,347,547 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 604,607 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%

FIL Ltd initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,073,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,883,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,537,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,329,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,307,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,274,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 362.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,589,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 166.42%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,709,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 280.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,747,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 2129.66%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,591,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 62.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,645,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 204.76%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $229.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,003,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.