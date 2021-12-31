Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
FIL Ltd Buys Baker Hughes Co, Meta Platforms Inc, Magna International Inc, Sells Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TFI International Inc

Hamilton, D0, based Investment company FIL Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Baker Hughes Co, Meta Platforms Inc, Magna International Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, sells Visa Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, TFI International Inc, , Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FIL Ltd. As of 2021Q4, FIL Ltd owns 807 stocks with a total value of $97.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of FIL Ltd
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 9,966,471 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85%
  2. Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 29,132,511 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.81%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 12,491,815 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  4. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 28,347,547 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.91%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 604,607 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.15%
New Purchase: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in CyrusOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.25 and $90.23, with an estimated average price of $85.12. The stock is now traded at around $89.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 2,073,456 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tricon Residential Inc (TCN)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Tricon Residential Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.71 and $15.28, with an estimated average price of $14.17. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 11,883,609 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Cerner Corp (CERN)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Cerner Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38. The stock is now traded at around $91.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,537,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,329,260 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $24.88. The stock is now traded at around $28.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,307,452 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Flywire Corp (FLYW)

FIL Ltd initiated holding in Flywire Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.07 and $53.96, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,274,631 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Baker Hughes Co (BKR)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Baker Hughes Co by 362.07%. The purchase prices were between $22.55 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.725000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 20,589,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 166.42%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 1,709,116 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 280.85%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,747,348 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: GFL Environmental Inc (GFL)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in GFL Environmental Inc by 2129.66%. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 8,591,493 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 62.87%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $81.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 7,645,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

FIL Ltd added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 204.76%. The purchase prices were between $249.68 and $333.64, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $229.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,003,238 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (PPD)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.82 and $47.41, with an estimated average price of $47.14.

Sold Out: (STMP)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.

Sold Out: Domtar Corp (UFS)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $53.81 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $54.78.

Sold Out: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Sold Out: (RAVN)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.

Sold Out: Beam Therapeutics Inc (BEAM)

FIL Ltd sold out a holding in Beam Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $68.02 and $99.06, with an estimated average price of $85.57.



