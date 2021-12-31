Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC Buys VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: IVV, IJH, TSLA, NVDA, XSOE, EEM, IIVI, INTC, PYPL, PGR, QLYS, CRM, UNH, WHR, BRK.B, XLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD TAX MANAG, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, sells Alerian MLP ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Citigroup Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Truist Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $626 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,228,752 shares, 14.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV) - 625,277 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.34% Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 521,005 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 987,233 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 100,427 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.51%

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $444.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 5,364 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $264.89 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $277.74. The stock is now traded at around $267.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,931 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,209 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD TAX MANAG by 56.23%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $49.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 315,415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 58.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $50.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 149,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 28.56%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 136,853 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 30.62%. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $211.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 36,449 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 180.68%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $214.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC added to a holding in Orthofix Medical Inc by 20.97%. The purchase prices were between $28.91 and $38.52, with an estimated average price of $33.3. The stock is now traded at around $32.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 57,691 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The sale prices were between $29.99 and $35.72, with an estimated average price of $32.92.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76.

Global Strategic Investment Solutions, LLC sold out a holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The sale prices were between $98.01 and $107.75, with an estimated average price of $103.88.