Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys RingCentral Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells LivePerson Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Inotiv Inc

New Purchases: RNG, SOFI, SOFI, AVYA, VSCO, FTHM, DAOOU, SYNL,

RNG, SOFI, SOFI, AVYA, VSCO, FTHM, DAOOU, SYNL, Added Positions: ZIP, UBER, KLR, DOOR, LOVE, SPLK, BDC, WPCB.U,

ZIP, UBER, KLR, DOOR, LOVE, SPLK, BDC, WPCB.U, Reduced Positions: OPRX, NOTV, PRCH, CSTE, RDVT, SKX, SKY, WSC, LEVI,

OPRX, NOTV, PRCH, CSTE, RDVT, SKX, SKY, WSC, LEVI, Sold Out: LPSN, ATRS, W, WPCA.U, APSG, GIIXU, ACAHU, VGII.U,

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys RingCentral Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Avaya Holdings Corp, ZipRecruiter Inc, sells LivePerson Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Inotiv Inc, Porch Group Inc, Caesarstone during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Venator Capital Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Venator Capital Management Ltd. owns 54 stocks with a total value of $229 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venator+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 278,000 shares, 27.05% of the total portfolio. Red Violet Inc (RDVT) - 272,102 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07% ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) - 409,200 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.93% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 239,500 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.02% WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 245,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $163.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in ZipRecruiter Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 409,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 239,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 58.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $128.17, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.49.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-A. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.02.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.