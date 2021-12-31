Venator Capital Management Ltd. Buys RingCentral Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells LivePerson Inc, OptimizeRx Corp, Inotiv Inc

- New Purchases: RNG, SOFI, SOFI, AVYA, VSCO, FTHM, DAOOU, SYNL,
- Added Positions: ZIP, UBER, KLR, DOOR, LOVE, SPLK, BDC, WPCB.U,
- Reduced Positions: OPRX, NOTV, PRCH, CSTE, RDVT, SKX, SKY, WSC, LEVI,
- Sold Out: LPSN, ATRS, W, WPCA.U, APSG, GIIXU, ACAHU, VGII.U,
For the details of Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/venator+capital+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Venator Capital Management Ltd.
- iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 278,000 shares, 27.05% of the total portfolio.
- Red Violet Inc (RDVT) - 272,102 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.07%
- ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP) - 409,200 shares, 4.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 45.93%
- Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 239,500 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.02%
- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp (WSC) - 245,000 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2%
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in RingCentral Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.8 and $281.64, with an estimated average price of $221.46. The stock is now traded at around $163.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.2 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 187,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The purchase prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08. The stock is now traded at around $59.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.26. The stock is now traded at around $15.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ZipRecruiter Inc (ZIP)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in ZipRecruiter Inc by 45.93%. The purchase prices were between $22.91 and $32.15, with an estimated average price of $27.43. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 409,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 34.02%. The purchase prices were between $35.73 and $48.36, with an estimated average price of $43.04. The stock is now traded at around $36.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 239,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kaleyra Inc (KLR)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Kaleyra Inc by 58.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.16 and $13.83, with an estimated average price of $10.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 465,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Masonite International Corp (DOOR)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Masonite International Corp by 43.20%. The purchase prices were between $106.36 and $128.17, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $98.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 35,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B (WPCB.U)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. added to a holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I B by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10.03, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: LivePerson Inc (LPSN)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.Sold Out: Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Antares Pharma Inc. The sale prices were between $3.15 and $3.92, with an estimated average price of $3.49.Sold Out: Wayfair Inc (W)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Wayfair Inc. The sale prices were between $189.51 and $279.32, with an estimated average price of $235.91.Sold Out: Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-A (WPCA.U)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Warburg Pincus Capital Corp I-A. The sale prices were between $9.93 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $10.02.Sold Out: Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II (VGII.U)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Virgin Group Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp (ACAHU)
Venator Capital Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.89 and $10.21, with an estimated average price of $9.98.
Here is the complete portfolio of Venator Capital Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Venator Capital Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Venator Capital Management Ltd. keeps buying