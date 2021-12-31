Ararat Capital Management, LP Buys MediaAlpha Inc, Enfusion Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Sells SelectQuote Inc, Laureate Education Inc, Meta Financial Group Inc

New Purchases: MAX, ENFN, MGRC, APRN,

MAX, ENFN, MGRC, APRN, Added Positions: ESTC, VICR, MBUU, DLB, USFD, NGVT, BY, GDDY,

ESTC, VICR, MBUU, DLB, USFD, NGVT, BY, GDDY, Reduced Positions: CASH, FTDR, CARG, DEN, PTON, SONO,

CASH, FTDR, CARG, DEN, PTON, SONO, Sold Out: SLQT, LAUR, ALNY, GRUB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys MediaAlpha Inc, Enfusion Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Blue Apron Holdings Inc, Elastic NV, sells SelectQuote Inc, Laureate Education Inc, Meta Financial Group Inc, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc, Just Eat Takeaway.com NV during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ararat Capital Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Ararat Capital Management, LP owns 19 stocks with a total value of $318 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ararat Capital Management, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ararat+capital+management%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 323,159 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61% Elastic NV (ESTC) - 200,992 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.22% Ingevity Corp (NGVT) - 337,940 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30% Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 247,056 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92% Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) - 324,122 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.21%

Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 1,263,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 886,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in McGrath RentCorp. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $80.4, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 181,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 912,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Elastic NV by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 200,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $103.616600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 143,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 324,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88.

Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98.

Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93.

Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32.