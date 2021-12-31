Ararat Capital Management, LP Buys MediaAlpha Inc, Enfusion Inc, McGrath RentCorp, Sells SelectQuote Inc, Laureate Education Inc, Meta Financial Group Inc

- New Purchases: MAX, ENFN, MGRC, APRN,
- Added Positions: ESTC, VICR, MBUU, DLB, USFD, NGVT, BY, GDDY,
- Reduced Positions: CASH, FTDR, CARG, DEN, PTON, SONO,
- Sold Out: SLQT, LAUR, ALNY, GRUB,
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 323,159 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.61%
- Elastic NV (ESTC) - 200,992 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.22%
- Ingevity Corp (NGVT) - 337,940 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.30%
- Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) - 247,056 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.92%
- Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) - 324,122 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.21%
Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in MediaAlpha Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.41 and $19.32, with an estimated average price of $16.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.14%. The holding were 1,263,963 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enfusion Inc (ENFN)
Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Enfusion Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.8 and $22.94, with an estimated average price of $20.15. The stock is now traded at around $16.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 886,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: McGrath RentCorp (MGRC)
Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in McGrath RentCorp. The purchase prices were between $72.14 and $80.4, with an estimated average price of $77.3. The stock is now traded at around $75.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.59%. The holding were 181,734 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Blue Apron Holdings Inc (APRN)
Ararat Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.29 and $12.18, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $6.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 912,154 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Elastic NV by 32.22%. The purchase prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73. The stock is now traded at around $89.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 200,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vicor Corp (VICR)
Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Vicor Corp by 49.21%. The purchase prices were between $114.68 and $162.93, with an estimated average price of $141.53. The stock is now traded at around $103.616600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 143,413 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)
Ararat Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 25.21%. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 324,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)
Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in SelectQuote Inc. The sale prices were between $8.55 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $10.88.Sold Out: Laureate Education Inc (LAUR)
Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Laureate Education Inc. The sale prices were between $9.62 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $12.98.Sold Out: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)
Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $159.56 and $209.29, with an estimated average price of $185.93.Sold Out: Just Eat Takeaway.com NV (GRUB)
Ararat Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Just Eat Takeaway.com NV. The sale prices were between $10.22 and $16.68, with an estimated average price of $13.32.
