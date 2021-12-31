Weiss Asset Management LP Buys Founder SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI, Theravance Biopharma Inc, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, GFL Environmental Inc, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Founder SPAC, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI, Theravance Biopharma Inc, Broadcom Inc, FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, GFL Environmental Inc, Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp, GFL Environmental Inc, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weiss Asset Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Weiss Asset Management LP owns 669 stocks with a total value of $4.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weiss Asset Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weiss+asset+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 235,796 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.72% PG&E Corp (PCGU) - 773,000 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.08% ISHARES TRUST (IWO) - 200,000 shares, 1.39% of the total portfolio. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 550,000 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp (REVH) - 5,027,435 shares, 1.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.29%

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The purchase prices were between $9.64 and $9.74, with an estimated average price of $9.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,970,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Founder SPAC. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $10.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,870,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Theravance Biopharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.42 and $11.05, with an estimated average price of $8.76. The stock is now traded at around $10.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 2,601,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $1504.28 and $2098.52, with an estimated average price of $1767.3. The stock is now traded at around $1844.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Pretium Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $12.79. The stock is now traded at around $14.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 1,514,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP initiated holding in Danaher Corp. The purchase prices were between $1956.12 and $2207.78, with an estimated average price of $2081.46. The stock is now traded at around $1828.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp by 2453.06%. The purchase prices were between $9.81 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,286,086 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 233.33%. The purchase prices were between $94.4 and $103, with an estimated average price of $99.16. The stock is now traded at around $100.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp by 95.17%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 3,366,343 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Xilinx Inc by 188.34%. The purchase prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72. The stock is now traded at around $194.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 102,664 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp by 221.74%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,140,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP added to a holding in Spartan Acquisition Corp III by 109.16%. The purchase prices were between $9.87 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,584,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Marquee Raine Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.49 and $10.92, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The sale prices were between $81.04 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $89.35.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp VI. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.98.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in dMY Technology Group Inc IV. The sale prices were between $9.45 and $11.84, with an estimated average price of $10.31.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Reinvent Technology Partners Y. The sale prices were between $9.91 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Weiss Asset Management LP sold out a holding in Foresight Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $8.85 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.88.