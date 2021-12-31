Pacific Center for Financial Services Buys VANGUARD BD INDEX, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF, Sells Target Corp, AT&T Inc, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF

- New Purchases: VUSB, JEPI, PWZ, IDV, AVA, BIRD, VUG, YUM, YUMC, BOTZ, AI, DMTK, CRSP, NWSA, TM, PBI, CSR, GPC, ELY,
- Added Positions: CVX, VTI, IJH, VNQ, SPLV, XLRE, BRK.B, VHT, DLR, V, MA, MSFT, XBI, CRM, XMLV, IDNA, BABA, PEP, QCOM, ORCL, PG, HD, JPM, MCD, MDLZ, IFRA, IRBO, PAVE, SIMS, NVO, ICLN, VT, GSK, XLV, ARE, RY, EWA, DVY, ARKG, ACWV, DT, BYND, ROKU, PFE, CHGG, FB, VMW, VOD, TEF,
- Reduced Positions: TGT, QQQ, T, USMV, MDY, ICSH, VO, EFAV, SPY, REZ, DIA, NSC, VZ, HACK, VCIT, STOT, VYM, VFH, MMM, IEMG, VEA, TWTR, AEP, VTRS, XLF, AMX, F, RWX, PCG, CHTR, BSV, ONL, KD,
- Sold Out: VMBS, IWS, SPIB, SCHX, SCHP, FNDA, SCHA, SCHF, FNDF, FNDX, IEFA, PCY, IWP, PGX, PXH, SCHC, SCHE, SCHH, SCHR, SCZ, USHY, VNQI, MJ, ATSG, IWO, IWN, IAU, HYLB, FNDE, FNDC, EMLC, EBND, ARKW, TTCF, NCLH, HBAN, CNP, NLY,
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 86,800 shares, 13.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 126,528 shares, 12.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.60%
- ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 359,079 shares, 11.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
- VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK) - 109,770 shares, 11.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 155,255 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.54%
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in VANGUARD BD INDEX. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.83 and $62.79, with an estimated average price of $60.46. The stock is now traded at around $59.988200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,737 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.4 and $27.89, with an estimated average price of $27.68. The stock is now traded at around $26.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,697 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.48 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $33.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,906 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avista Corp (AVA)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Avista Corp. The purchase prices were between $38.51 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $40.25. The stock is now traded at around $42.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Allbirds Inc (BIRD)
Pacific Center for Financial Services initiated holding in Allbirds Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.96 and $28.89, with an estimated average price of $18.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,553 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Digital Realty Trust Inc (DLR)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Digital Realty Trust Inc by 168.97%. The purchase prices were between $139.73 and $176.87, with an estimated average price of $160.65. The stock is now traded at around $134.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 780 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.65%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $227.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,337 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 80.27%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $381.555000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 402 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 611 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 25.16%. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $165.788000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Pacific Center for Financial Services added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91. The stock is now traded at around $251.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $52.55 and $53.14, with an estimated average price of $52.84.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (FNDA)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $51.99 and $57.41, with an estimated average price of $54.86.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $113.55 and $122.39, with an estimated average price of $119.06.Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET (SPIB)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $35.83 and $36.37, with an estimated average price of $36.11.Sold Out: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF. The sale prices were between $54.17 and $58.73, with an estimated average price of $56.79.Sold Out: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHF)
Pacific Center for Financial Services sold out a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.
