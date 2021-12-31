Vector Capital Management, L.P. Buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Sells Rocket Lab USA Inc,

Added Positions: HMHC,

HMHC, Reduced Positions: RKLB, PMTS,

RKLB, PMTS, Sold Out: CSOD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, sells Rocket Lab USA Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vector Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Vector Capital Management, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Vector Capital Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/vector+capital+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) - 14,325,696 shares, 71.09% of the total portfolio. Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) - 8,030,689 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.84% Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLBW) - 5,600,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 987,902 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.53% Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 1,100,000 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.

Vector Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 987,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Vector Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.