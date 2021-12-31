Vector Capital Management, L.P. Buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, Sells Rocket Lab USA Inc,

Investment company Vector Capital Management, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co, sells Rocket Lab USA Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vector Capital Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Vector Capital Management, L.P. owns 6 stocks with a total value of $517 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Vector Capital Management, L.P..
1. Vector Capital Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Vector Capital Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Vector Capital Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Vector Capital Management, L.P. keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of Vector Capital Management, L.P.
- Cambium Networks Corp (CMBM) - 14,325,696 shares, 71.09% of the total portfolio.
- Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB) - 8,030,689 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.84%
- Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLBW) - 5,600,000 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) - 987,902 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.53%
- Vector Acquisition Corporation II (VAQC) - 1,100,000 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio.
Vector Capital Management, L.P. added to a holding in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co by 40.53%. The purchase prices were between $13.2 and $17.35, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 987,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Vector Capital Management, L.P. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.
