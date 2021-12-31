Crescent Park Management, L.P. Buys Guidewire Software Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Integral Acquisition Corp 1, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Redwire Corp, Spire Global Inc

New Purchases: GWRE, INTEU,

GWRE, INTEU, Added Positions: CZR, CCK, APO, LPRO,

CZR, CCK, APO, LPRO, Reduced Positions: ELAN, RDW, APP, ROVR, ACEL, AMBP, LSXMK, VRRM, CLBT,

ELAN, RDW, APP, ROVR, ACEL, AMBP, LSXMK, VRRM, CLBT, Sold Out: SPIR, BABA, DIN,

East Palo Alto, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Guidewire Software Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Integral Acquisition Corp 1, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Redwire Corp, Spire Global Inc, AppLovin Corp, Rover Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Park Management, L.P.. As of 2021Q4, Crescent Park Management, L.P. owns 38 stocks with a total value of $614 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+park+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolio

Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 340,660 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66% Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,017,017 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29% GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 574,311 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 327,846 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53% Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL) - 2,864,080 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.26%

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $94.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 179,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Integral Acquisition Corp 1. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.004000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 502,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 337,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Spire Global Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $93.43, with an estimated average price of $80.94.