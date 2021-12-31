Crescent Park Management, L.P. Buys Guidewire Software Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Integral Acquisition Corp 1, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Redwire Corp, Spire Global Inc

- New Purchases: GWRE, INTEU,
- Added Positions: CZR, CCK, APO, LPRO,
- Reduced Positions: ELAN, RDW, APP, ROVR, ACEL, AMBP, LSXMK, VRRM, CLBT,
- Sold Out: SPIR, BABA, DIN,
For the details of Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+park+management%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Park Management, L.P.
- Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 340,660 shares, 8.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.66%
- Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) - 1,017,017 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.29%
- GoDaddy Inc (GDDY) - 574,311 shares, 7.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) - 327,846 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- Accel Entertainment Inc (ACEL) - 2,864,080 shares, 6.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.26%
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Guidewire Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.73 and $127.83, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $94.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.31%. The holding were 179,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Integral Acquisition Corp 1 (INTEU)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. initiated holding in Integral Acquisition Corp 1. The purchase prices were between $9.96 and $10.09, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $10.004000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 502,066 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. added to a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc by 28.49%. The purchase prices were between $83.07 and $118.11, with an estimated average price of $100.88. The stock is now traded at around $84.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 337,065 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Spire Global Inc (SPIR)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Spire Global Inc. The sale prices were between $3.37 and $6.97, with an estimated average price of $5.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Dine Brands Global Inc (DIN)
Crescent Park Management, L.P. sold out a holding in Dine Brands Global Inc. The sale prices were between $70.17 and $93.43, with an estimated average price of $80.94.
Here is the complete portfolio of Crescent Park Management, L.P.. Also check out:
1. Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crescent Park Management, L.P.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crescent Park Management, L.P. keeps buying