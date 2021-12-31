1060 Capital, LLC Buys VICI Properties Inc, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Sells International Game Technology PLC, Caesars Entertainment Inc, FAST Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: MCRI, PK, MGM, LVS, MGP, HT,

MCRI, PK, MGM, LVS, MGP, HT, Added Positions: VICI, SGMS,

VICI, SGMS, Reduced Positions: CZR, GDEN,

CZR, GDEN, Sold Out: IGT, FST, ALK, GENI, RSI, GAN, BRAG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VICI Properties Inc, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, MGM Resorts International, Las Vegas Sands Corp, sells International Game Technology PLC, Caesars Entertainment Inc, FAST Acquisition Corp, Alaska Air Group Inc, Genius Sports during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1060 Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, 1060 Capital, LLC owns 10 stocks with a total value of $62 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 500,000 shares, 24.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.00% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 154,133 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. New Position Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) - 400,000 shares, 12.23% of the total portfolio. New Position MGM Resorts International (MGM) - 150,000 shares, 10.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) - 150,000 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

1060 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $74.27, with an estimated average price of $69.92. The stock is now traded at around $77.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.46%. The holding were 154,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.98 and $21.12, with an estimated average price of $18.82. The stock is now traded at around $19.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.23%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $38.3 and $50.37, with an estimated average price of $44.88. The stock is now traded at around $44.909600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.9%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47. The stock is now traded at around $47.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.14%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC initiated holding in MGM Growth Properties LLC. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $40.85, with an estimated average price of $39.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.47%. The holding were 112,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC initiated holding in Hersha Hospitality Trust. The purchase prices were between $8.13 and $11.72, with an estimated average price of $9.45. The stock is now traded at around $10.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.84%. The holding were 393,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.5%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 92.21%. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $89.08, with an estimated average price of $72.39. The stock is now traded at around $64.185000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 36,327 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1060 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in International Game Technology PLC. The sale prices were between $23.76 and $32.26, with an estimated average price of $28.31.

1060 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in FAST Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $10.06 and $13.03, with an estimated average price of $11.58.

1060 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.29 and $62.09, with an estimated average price of $53.98.

1060 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Genius Sports Ltd. The sale prices were between $6.92 and $19.69, with an estimated average price of $13.26.

1060 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Rush Street Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $15.36 and $21.27, with an estimated average price of $18.83.

1060 Capital, LLC sold out a holding in GAN Ltd. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $12.11.