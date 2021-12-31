Center Lake Capital Management, LLC Buys Amazon.com Inc, Roblox Corp, Alphabet Inc, Sells Elastic NV, DocuSign Inc, Everbridge Inc

- New Purchases: RBLX, GLBE, NVDA, DDOG, ZI,
- Added Positions: AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT, SHOP, SNOW,
- Reduced Positions: ADBE, NET, NOW, TEAM, MDB, BILL,
- Sold Out: ESTC, DOCU, EVBG, OPEN, NFLX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Center Lake Capital Management, LLC
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 350,000 shares, 20.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.38%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 40,000 shares, 20.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.21%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 30,000 shares, 17.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.43%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 75,000 shares, 7.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.5%
- ServiceNow Inc (NOW) - 50,000 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $54.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global E Online Ltd (GLBE)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global E Online Ltd. The purchase prices were between $48.19 and $67.11, with an estimated average price of $60.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.1 and $196.56, with an estimated average price of $170.44. The stock is now traded at around $170.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (ZI)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.91 and $77.35, with an estimated average price of $67.07. The stock is now traded at around $55.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 71.43%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2718.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 91.38%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $727.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 13,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Elastic NV (ESTC)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Elastic NV. The sale prices were between $110.55 and $186.78, with an estimated average price of $150.73.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $135.09 and $284.11, with an estimated average price of $226.68.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $13.3 and $24.75, with an estimated average price of $18.98.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Center Lake Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.
