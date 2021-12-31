Marco Investment Management Llc Buys KLA Corp, Illumina Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc

- New Purchases: EXPD, AAON, ALTR, XLY, HLIO, IRM, MLM, MRCY, NEOG, NSC, SSD, TREX, V, ZBRA, RIGL,
- Added Positions: KLAC, ILMN, AMAT, GPN, SPY, MGA, EPD, PSX, HON, SWKS, AKAM, AXP, LYB, WMT, CRM, NOC, CAT, UPS, CSX, AMZN, MRK, NVDA, SYK, JPM, UNP, DIS, FB, IBB, CI, PYPL, FIS, PG, MDT, SO, COP, KDP, PWR, ROP, ROST, STM, GLD, RSP, SLB, DVY, JNJ, J, IFF, IAC, BHP, EXPE, EXAS, CVX, DLR, EBAY, EOG, TXN, GOOG, BA, D, VIAC, XLE, MDLZ, XLK, TGT, XLF, LLY,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, VZ, UNH, AMGN, RTX, MSFT, NVS, INTC, COST, CVS, KMB, T, IBM, HD, NEAR, VUG, VMEO, VTI, TMO, TSLA, APTV, BMY, GILD, MTCH, DD, VB, VO, EAT, IVV, YUM, CTVA, CBRL, VHT, EQR, TJX, SITE, QQQ, PKI, PEP, LKQ, NKE, NEE,
- Sold Out: BK, LMT, PCTY, RGEN, BL, MMSI, TDOC, KD,
These are the top 5 holdings of MARCO INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 389,426 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 207,120 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
- Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 45,890 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.1%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 106,812 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 81,073 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.57%
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.29 and $135.62, with an estimated average price of $125.46. The stock is now traded at around $107.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Trex Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.29 and $140.68, with an estimated average price of $120.72. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zebra Technologies Corp (ZBRA)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Zebra Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $493.13 and $614.55, with an estimated average price of $569.32. The stock is now traded at around $428.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $348.11 and $441.72, with an estimated average price of $406.9. The stock is now traded at around $384.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 475 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Neogen Corp (NEOG)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Neogen Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.35 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $42.82. The stock is now traded at around $35.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)
Marco Investment Management Llc initiated holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $179.1 and $211.1, with an estimated average price of $199.24. The stock is now traded at around $183.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: KLA Corp (KLAC)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in KLA Corp by 68.76%. The purchase prices were between $319.55 and $440.17, with an estimated average price of $387.65. The stock is now traded at around $378.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,218 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Illumina Inc by 95.58%. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $327.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 99.27%. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $137.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 50,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 115.11%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $142.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,168 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 21.55%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $442.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 22,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Magna International Inc (MGA)
Marco Investment Management Llc added to a holding in Magna International Inc by 24.21%. The purchase prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42. The stock is now traded at around $79.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 111,975 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. The sale prices were between $52.85 and $60.09, with an estimated average price of $57.61.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $217.15 and $305.75, with an estimated average price of $264.56.Sold Out: Repligen Corp (RGEN)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Repligen Corp. The sale prices were between $247.59 and $304.47, with an estimated average price of $269.18.Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.Sold Out: Merit Medical Systems Inc (MMSI)
Marco Investment Management Llc sold out a holding in Merit Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $59.58 and $72.61, with an estimated average price of $66.89.
