Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, Sells Boeing Co, Teladoc Health Inc, LivePerson Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, sells Boeing Co, Teladoc Health Inc, LivePerson Inc, Zillow Group Inc, Beyond Meat Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q4, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC owns 145 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 12,623 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.46% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,059 shares, 3.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.06% First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) - 99,144 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 766.72% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 4,614 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 67,421 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 119.38%

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $46.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 18,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The purchase prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $125.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 6,460 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $469.54 and $568.34, with an estimated average price of $520.64. The stock is now traded at around $521.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 2,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Block Inc. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 2,453 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 766.72%. The purchase prices were between $47.5 and $52.06, with an estimated average price of $50.33. The stock is now traded at around $50.610500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 99,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 119.38%. The purchase prices were between $63.28 and $73.48, with an estimated average price of $69.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 67,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 542.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.9 and $42.04, with an estimated average price of $40.62. The stock is now traded at around $41.189200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 65,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 58.46%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $442.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 12,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 72.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $54.789900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 48,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 276.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.79 and $58.74, with an estimated average price of $56.46. The stock is now traded at around $54.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 20,402 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in LivePerson Inc. The sale prices were between $33.86 and $60.32, with an estimated average price of $45.77.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $63.26 and $108.62, with an estimated average price of $84.35.

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.