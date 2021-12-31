Attestor Ltd Buys Garrett Motion Inc, Sells Edison International, Jackson Financial Inc

Investment company Attestor Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Garrett Motion Inc, sells Edison International, Jackson Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Attestor Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Attestor Ltd owns 2 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Attestor Ltd. Also check out:
1. Attestor Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Attestor Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Attestor Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Attestor Ltd keeps buying
- 51job Inc (JOBS) - 500,746 shares, 88.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.73%
- Garrett Motion Inc (GTXAP.PFD) - 393,578 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Edison International (EIX) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
- Jackson Financial Inc (JXN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Attestor Ltd initiated holding in Garrett Motion Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.74 and $8.72, with an estimated average price of $8.13. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 393,578 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Edison International (EIX)
Attestor Ltd sold out a holding in Edison International. The sale prices were between $55.53 and $68.44, with an estimated average price of $63.64.Sold Out: Jackson Financial Inc (JXN)
Attestor Ltd sold out a holding in Jackson Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $26.38 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.
