Private Portfolio Partners LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: HUM, SYK, CLF, EPD, RDVY, SMH, C, VLO, LYB, SJI, PSX, MGA, COIN, F, LLY, AVGO, IIPR, ZS, DGRW, PEG, LOW, ICE, CSX, VEU, RPG, SUSA, AMD, IYW, AMAT, SACH, VGR, INO,

HUM, SYK, CLF, EPD, RDVY, SMH, C, VLO, LYB, SJI, PSX, MGA, COIN, F, LLY, AVGO, IIPR, ZS, DGRW, PEG, LOW, ICE, CSX, VEU, RPG, SUSA, AMD, IYW, AMAT, SACH, VGR, INO, Added Positions: MSFT, VTV, IVV, TIP, FALN, VWO, AAPL, VBK, XOM, VUG, PPG, SPH, V, SPIP, USMV, VEA, NVDA, PYPL, UPS, EMB, VZ, VXRT, SCHD, FTSL, IUSB, MOAT, VNQ, VO, GOOGL, EFV, ESGU, FPE, HEDJ, IWF, VBR, VYM, XLE, MO, AMZN, BA, CVX, GBAB, SQ, DXJ, EFG, FTSM, MUB, AEP, BMY, CMCSA, FB, CWB, DES, IEF, IJR, QMOM, SCZ, SPYG, VSS, VTI, VTIP, XLK, XLU, PLD, ADBE, BHP, BRK.B, CVS, HD, ISRG, JNJ, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PG, PRU, CRM, UNH, WFC, FTNT, KMI, ABBV, GOOG, CRON, DIA, GDX, GLD, GOVT, IBDR, IEFA, IUSG, IVW, LMBS, LQD, MOO, OGIG, ONEQ, PSQ, QVAL, SPHQ, AMT, BBBY, CSCO, KO, DXCM, ETN, EQIX, GE, MCD, TMO, RTX, WYNN, PM, NOW, HUBS, BOTZ, IJH, ITOT, IWM, SLV, XLY,

MSFT, VTV, IVV, TIP, FALN, VWO, AAPL, VBK, XOM, VUG, PPG, SPH, V, SPIP, USMV, VEA, NVDA, PYPL, UPS, EMB, VZ, VXRT, SCHD, FTSL, IUSB, MOAT, VNQ, VO, GOOGL, EFV, ESGU, FPE, HEDJ, IWF, VBR, VYM, XLE, MO, AMZN, BA, CVX, GBAB, SQ, DXJ, EFG, FTSM, MUB, AEP, BMY, CMCSA, FB, CWB, DES, IEF, IJR, QMOM, SCZ, SPYG, VSS, VTI, VTIP, XLK, XLU, PLD, ADBE, BHP, BRK.B, CVS, HD, ISRG, JNJ, NFLX, ORCL, PEP, PG, PRU, CRM, UNH, WFC, FTNT, KMI, ABBV, GOOG, CRON, DIA, GDX, GLD, GOVT, IBDR, IEFA, IUSG, IVW, LMBS, LQD, MOO, OGIG, ONEQ, PSQ, QVAL, SPHQ, AMT, BBBY, CSCO, KO, DXCM, ETN, EQIX, GE, MCD, TMO, RTX, WYNN, PM, NOW, HUBS, BOTZ, IJH, ITOT, IWM, SLV, XLY, Reduced Positions: IGSB, T, IEMG, VOO, IXN, XLF, VLUE, ARKK, XLV, XLI, ESGE, IXG, PFF, VGT, TSLA, MBB, MRK, BIV, ROBO, FIXD, JPM, SPGI, SPY, SUB, COMT, SE, IYE, OUNZ, EFAV, VV, FDN, DGRO, STZ, COST, MUJ, HON, IBM, XMLV, HDV, ABT, COP, EA, TPYP, MU, AXON, RSP, VOD, SND, OIH, DOCU, DDOG, MMM, IWB,

IGSB, T, IEMG, VOO, IXN, XLF, VLUE, ARKK, XLV, XLI, ESGE, IXG, PFF, VGT, TSLA, MBB, MRK, BIV, ROBO, FIXD, JPM, SPGI, SPY, SUB, COMT, SE, IYE, OUNZ, EFAV, VV, FDN, DGRO, STZ, COST, MUJ, HON, IBM, XMLV, HDV, ABT, COP, EA, TPYP, MU, AXON, RSP, VOD, SND, OIH, DOCU, DDOG, MMM, IWB, Sold Out: AOR, DKNG, LVS, ROKU, LMND, MELI, ZM, FVRR, IEUR, KWEB, XLP, DB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Humana Inc, Visa Inc, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, AT&T Inc, ISHARES TRUST, DraftKings Inc, iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Portfolio Partners LLC. As of 2021Q4, Private Portfolio Partners LLC owns 275 stocks with a total value of $390 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Private Portfolio Partners LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+portfolio+partners+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VUG) - 93,508 shares, 7.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VTV) - 189,168 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.37% VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VBK) - 47,365 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 61,847 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.22% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 56,247 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.68%

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Humana Inc. The purchase prices were between $384.96 and $469.02, with an estimated average price of $443.48. The stock is now traded at around $423.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Stryker Corp. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $19.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $24.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,530 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $66.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,903 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42. The stock is now traded at around $88.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 46.05%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.337300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 19,721 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 72.65%. The purchase prices were between $29.22 and $30.11, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $28.009300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 75,466 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $78.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,074 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 61.38%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 15,141 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 86.61%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $150.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC added to a holding in Suburban Propane Partners LP by 122.05%. The purchase prices were between $14.02 and $16.14, with an estimated average price of $15.11. The stock is now traded at around $14.988300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 55,608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $54.82 and $57.36, with an estimated average price of $56.38.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.59 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $38.79.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp. The sale prices were between $33.98 and $42.64, with an estimated average price of $38.47.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Roku Inc. The sale prices were between $203.94 and $344.46, with an estimated average price of $267.9.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in Lemonade Inc. The sale prices were between $39.64 and $72.06, with an estimated average price of $55.85.

Private Portfolio Partners LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The sale prices were between $55.05 and $59.03, with an estimated average price of $57.2.