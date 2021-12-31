Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc Buys Ford Motor Co, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Sells Victoria's Secret, Celsius Holdings Inc, Align Technology Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Ford Motor Co, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, Zynga Inc, CarGurus Inc, sells Victoria's Secret, Celsius Holdings Inc, Align Technology Inc, Moderna Inc, Wynn Resorts during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc. As of 2021Q4, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc owns 27 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of MORGENS WATERFALL VINTIADIS & CO INC
  1. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 66,600 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.72%
  2. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 163,000 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.69%
  3. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 16,950 shares, 7.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.88%
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 8,100 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  5. Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 27,800 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $17.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 385,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.13 and $192.91, with an estimated average price of $174.42. The stock is now traded at around $166.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.63%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $206.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 20,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in CarGurus Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.06 and $39.14, with an estimated average price of $35.15. The stock is now traded at around $35.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 51,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $35 and $45.94, with an estimated average price of $40.44. The stock is now traded at around $31.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 38,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc initiated holding in Staar Surgical Co. The purchase prices were between $88.02 and $126.15, with an estimated average price of $106.75. The stock is now traded at around $73.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 17,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Zynga Inc (ZNGA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc added to a holding in Zynga Inc by 48.45%. The purchase prices were between $5.77 and $7.8, with an estimated average price of $6.88. The stock is now traded at around $8.955000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 23.81%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Victoria's Secret & Co (VSCO)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Victoria's Secret & Co. The sale prices were between $46.78 and $58.9, with an estimated average price of $52.08.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $62.76 and $108.07, with an estimated average price of $82.55.

Sold Out: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Align Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $589.61 and $711.02, with an estimated average price of $642.97.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69.

Sold Out: Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $76.06 and $98.05, with an estimated average price of $88.64.

Sold Out: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold out a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19.



