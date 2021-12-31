Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Sells Intel Corp, Healthcare Services Group Inc, AT&T Inc

- New Purchases: KDP, PFE, SCHG,
- Added Positions: XLI, FTEC, XLK, SCHD, XLRE, FHLC, XLY, NFLX, HON, XLC, XLF, MCD, TMUS, SCHX, XLB, FSTA, COST, XLV, XLP, XLU, TGT, ALL, GRMN, BMY, SCHW, PEP, ABBV, XLE, DUK, VPU, PCAR, RY, AZTA, GLW, DIS, IYT, KMB, BKH, PYPL, NTR, UNH, VHT, FCX, CCI, AIMC, FDN, SCHV, VZ, BAC, MMM, CRM, CVX, SYK, KRE, MA, ITT, ELAN, VFC, USB, JHG,
- Reduced Positions: INTC, NVDA, MSFT, AAPL, IEMG, SQ, CS, ROK, QCOM, LOW, UNP, LMT, IGIB, NVG, ROKU, TEL, TSLA, ITM,
- Sold Out: HCSG, T, SLVM,
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 124,529 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK) - 29,859 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,042 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.19%
- Realty Income Corp (O) - 65,728 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.69%
- Deere & Co (DE) - 12,595 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.72 and $36.86, with an estimated average price of $35.31. The stock is now traded at around $37.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,390 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.190700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,393 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHG)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T. The purchase prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85. The stock is now traded at around $145.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 20.06%. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $100.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 16,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $117.07 and $137.67, with an estimated average price of $129.74. The stock is now traded at around $121.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: FIDELITY COV TRS (FHLC)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in FIDELITY COV TRS by 21.64%. The purchase prices were between $62.83 and $68.98, with an estimated average price of $65.77. The stock is now traded at around $62.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 25.75%. The purchase prices were between $199.42 and $227.75, with an estimated average price of $214.01. The stock is now traded at around $187.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,599 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 21.78%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $391.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 22.70%. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $126.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,730 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71.Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $16.48 and $25.19, with an estimated average price of $19.3.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Loveless Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.
