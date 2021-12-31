Susquehanna International Group Ltd. Buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, UBS Group AG, CNH Industrial NV, Sells Logitech International SA, MSCI TAIWAN ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

New Purchases: EEM, UBS, CNHI, NVDA, ALC, AGG, KWEB, AER, EWA, STLA, EWU, INDA, CP, ARKK, HDB, EWH, EZA, GFI, EDOC, KR, CAMT, LCID, ENPH, SPNS, PLUG, ORMP, ICCM, BORR, DOYU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, UBS Group AG, CNH Industrial NV, iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, NVIDIA Corp, sells Logitech International SA, MSCI TAIWAN ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, iShares China Large-Cap ETF, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Susquehanna International Group Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. owns 62 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 355,981 shares, 17.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.47% iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY) - 405,554 shares, 12.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25% iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) - 622,663 shares, 12.51% of the total portfolio. New Position UBS Group AG (UBS) - 1,202,959 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. New Position Linde PLC (LIN) - 60,364 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 40.17%

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.51%. The holding were 622,663 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $20.435000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.92%. The holding were 1,202,959 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. initiated holding in CNH Industrial NV. The purchase prices were between $14 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $15.32. The stock is now traded at around $16.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 411,929 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 19,846 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. initiated holding in Alcon Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.91 and $88.5, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $79.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 60,105 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. initiated holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 31,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $74.16 and $80.32, with an estimated average price of $77.78. The stock is now traded at around $73.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.24%. The holding were 405,554 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. added to a holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 570.93%. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $38.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 137,548 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 971.45%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.523200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 214,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 408.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.62 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.14. The stock is now traded at around $48.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 48,653 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 75.17%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $904.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,624 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. added to a holding in Perion Network Ltd by 129.92%. The purchase prices were between $19 and $30, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $22.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 57,941 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Logitech International SA. The sale prices were between $77.56 and $90.65, with an estimated average price of $83.37.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. sold out a holding in MSCI TAIWAN ETF. The sale prices were between $58.66 and $66.98, with an estimated average price of $62.9.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. sold out a holding in iShares China Large-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $35.57 and $41.86, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $148.02 and $233.08, with an estimated average price of $198.72.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Russia ETF. The sale prices were between $25.19 and $31.49, with an estimated average price of $28.57.

Susquehanna International Group Ltd. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38.