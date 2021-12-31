Menard Financial Group LLC Buys ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Block Inc, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

New Purchases: JPSE, ISRG, EXR, XLF, LMT, CHE, FDX, SCHW, CARR, FRC, XLY, LEN, PFE, DG, HLNE, JBHT, INTU, GIII, STEP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Intuitive Surgical Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR, Nike Inc, sells Qualcomm Inc, Block Inc, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, Verizon Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Menard Financial Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Menard Financial Group LLC owns 144 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 430,292 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,680 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,236 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,422 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42% ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) - 70,399 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.59%

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 37,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $189.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $463.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 82.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $59.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 70,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 130.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 76.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $542.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 253.01%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $126.78.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.

Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.