Menard Financial Group LLC Buys ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF, JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Block Inc, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

- New Purchases: JPSE, ISRG, EXR, XLF, LMT, CHE, FDX, SCHW, CARR, FRC, XLY, LEN, PFE, DG, HLNE, JBHT, INTU, GIII, STEP,
- Added Positions: LRGE, XLK, NKE, TMO, PYPL, MSFT, ZTS, FB, AMZN, GOOGL, NFLX, CRM, ROP, SPGI, SHW, HD, ASML, BR, FANG, NEE, WDAY, MNST, MNRL, HYG, MEG, CRWD, SITE, BOOT, FIS, PANW, UPS, JNK, INFO, USHY, HYLB, HYS, XLE, SJNK, GWW, ALC, FSV, GLOB, TSCO, PXD, PAYX, ETN, AAP, EQIX, CWST,
- Reduced Positions: ACIO, SE, CE, ULTA, V, UBER, DIS, CAT, JNJ, SBUX, MSCI, BAC, CVX, PG, PEP, DAVA, TGT, POOL, WSM, AVGO, PGNY, ACN, ZS, MS, PNC, BRK.B, WM, OIH, BLK, TEAM, ABT, PLD, QQQ, UNP, ABBV, AXON, CBRE, CASY, LIN, DXCM, EW, GS, UI, ACA, NXPI, ADME, UPRO, LULU, ADBE, A, STZ, XOM, FCX, TSM, RTX, ICFI, BIP, TPX, ORLY, LRCX, KEY, GE, USB, AMCR, DE, KO, SPSC,
- Sold Out: QCOM, SQ, FPX, VZ, LUV, YETI, MRNA, AMT, BABA, SPLK, ECL, MU, PCTY, BA, NTRA, GNRC, SBNY, CHGG, BKNG, AKAM, SYK, MDT, WMT, MKC, LYFT, OLLI, CRSP, SPHY, NVRO, BMRN,
For the details of Menard Financial Group LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/menard+financial+group+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Menard Financial Group LLC
- ETF Series Solutions Aptus Collared Income Opportu (ACIO) - 430,292 shares, 11.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.26%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 14,680 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,236 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.97%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,422 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.42%
- ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) - 70,399 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 82.59%
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $43.24 and $47.65, with an estimated average price of $45.31. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 37,932 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $287.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Extra Space Storage Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.89 and $226.73, with an estimated average price of $199.01. The stock is now traded at around $189.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 2,232 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $40.43, with an estimated average price of $39.16. The stock is now traded at around $40.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 9,170 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $385.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 907 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Chemed Corp (CHE)
Menard Financial Group LLC initiated holding in Chemed Corp. The purchase prices were between $407.54 and $536.14, with an estimated average price of $481.45. The stock is now traded at around $463.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 538 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 82.59%. The purchase prices were between $54.91 and $62.25, with an estimated average price of $59.67. The stock is now traded at around $52.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 70,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nike Inc (NKE)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Nike Inc by 130.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 5,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLK)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR by 76.80%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $156.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 7,072 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 42.48%. The purchase prices were between $569 and $667.24, with an estimated average price of $625.69. The stock is now traded at around $542.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,462 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 253.01%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 3,230 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)
Menard Financial Group LLC added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 34.27%. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $193.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 5,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24.Sold Out: Block Inc (SQ)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Block Inc. The sale prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58.Sold Out: First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (FPX)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The sale prices were between $116.17 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $126.78.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14.Sold Out: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $39.36 and $55.06, with an estimated average price of $46.75.Sold Out: YETI Holdings Inc (YETI)
Menard Financial Group LLC sold out a holding in YETI Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $79.7 and $107.73, with an estimated average price of $91.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Menard Financial Group LLC. Also check out:
1. Menard Financial Group LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Menard Financial Group LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Menard Financial Group LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Menard Financial Group LLC keeps buying