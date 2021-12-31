Petrus Trust Company, LTA Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Vontier Corp, CarMax Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

- New Purchases: PRM, VNT, KMX, YUMC, PCTY, TAP, AXON, AVLR, BPOP, CHTR, BAH, VVV, TPR, DCI, TEAM, VMW, GMS, UPWK, THO, FTDR, FOCS, CMG, LDOS, LULU, TWLO, FRPT, GDOT, BL, RGR, HUBS, COUP, HRI, NDLS, SAIC, SHOO, C, ABNB, EA, FNF, GIII, ASO, CRS, IP, JPM, LAD, MDT, BIGC, NATI, STT, SXI, LUV, OKE, SON, NP, PRGS, TXG, EGHT, CAT, PLMR, CDLX, ACI, ACEL, RXT, SOI, YEXT, VRNS, CMCSA, DKS, HON, MS, HOPE, NTAP, OXM, RY, TDY, HBI, OC, AQN, SSNC, TROX, EPAM, TLYS, OR, ZYXI, WTI, AGS, FTI, SAND, HL, GCMG,
- Added Positions: FIS, FB, FLT, LE, NLOK, GPRK, ARLO, AVD, TALO, KMI, SCS, GS, CR, CRK, ENB, WK, GTES, BMO,
- Reduced Positions: ADP, WMT, PACK, CM, COLM, ZNGA, XOM, SEIC, PSX,
- Sold Out: BKNG, RKLB, MMP, CMLTU, GD, MCD, SBUX, MMM, CL, PG, PEP, INTC, CSCO, KO, LMT, JNJ, SYY, UL, CLX, HD, HIL, KAMN, GL, CVX, LZB, CHGG, FDS, SKX, MTDR, QSR, PUMP, HESM, ZS, ARCH, AEP, IMMR, QUOT,
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,785 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,072 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 91,425 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio.
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 177,881 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 131,416 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18%
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vontier Corp (VNT)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 826,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CarMax Inc (KMX)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 151,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Paylocity Holding Corp (PCTY)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.15 and $305.75, with an estimated average price of $264.56. The stock is now traded at around $205.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Axon Enterprise Inc (AXON)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $140.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $243.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 150,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Lands' End Inc (LE)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Lands' End Inc by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 504,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 89.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Talos Energy Inc (TALO)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Talos Energy Inc by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.Sold Out: Rocket Lab USA Inc (RKLB)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.Sold Out: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.Sold Out: CM Life Sciences III Inc (CMLTU)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.28.Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.
