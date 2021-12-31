Petrus Trust Company, LTA Buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Vontier Corp, CarMax Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP

New Purchases: PRM, VNT, KMX, YUMC, PCTY, TAP, AXON, AVLR, BPOP, CHTR, BAH, VVV, TPR, DCI, TEAM, VMW, GMS, UPWK, THO, FTDR, FOCS, CMG, LDOS, LULU, TWLO, FRPT, GDOT, BL, RGR, HUBS, COUP, HRI, NDLS, SAIC, SHOO, C, ABNB, EA, FNF, GIII, ASO, CRS, IP, JPM, LAD, MDT, BIGC, NATI, STT, SXI, LUV, OKE, SON, NP, PRGS, TXG, EGHT, CAT, PLMR, CDLX, ACI, ACEL, RXT, SOI, YEXT, VRNS, CMCSA, DKS, HON, MS, HOPE, NTAP, OXM, RY, TDY, HBI, OC, AQN, SSNC, TROX, EPAM, TLYS, OR, ZYXI, WTI, AGS, FTI, SAND, HL, GCMG,

Added Positions: FIS, FB, FLT, LE, NLOK, GPRK, ARLO, AVD, TALO, KMI, SCS, GS, CR, CRK, ENB, WK, GTES, BMO,

FIS, FB, FLT, LE, NLOK, GPRK, ARLO, AVD, TALO, KMI, SCS, GS, CR, CRK, ENB, WK, GTES, BMO, Reduced Positions: ADP, WMT, PACK, CM, COLM, ZNGA, XOM, SEIC, PSX,

ADP, WMT, PACK, CM, COLM, ZNGA, XOM, SEIC, PSX, Sold Out: BKNG, RKLB, MMP, CMLTU, GD, MCD, SBUX, MMM, CL, PG, PEP, INTC, CSCO, KO, LMT, JNJ, SYY, UL, CLX, HD, HIL, KAMN, GL, CVX, LZB, CHGG, FDS, SKX, MTDR, QSR, PUMP, HESM, ZS, ARCH, AEP, IMMR, QUOT,

Plano, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Perimeter Solutions SA, Vontier Corp, CarMax Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Rocket Lab USA Inc, Magellan Midstream Partners LP, CM Life Sciences III Inc, General Dynamics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Petrus Trust Company, LTA. As of 2021Q4, Petrus Trust Company, LTA owns 135 stocks with a total value of $856 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 27,785 shares, 9.39% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 213,072 shares, 8.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 91,425 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 177,881 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.08% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 131,416 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.18%

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Perimeter Solutions SA. The purchase prices were between $11.45 and $14.06, with an estimated average price of $12.68. The stock is now traded at around $12.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.38%. The holding were 2,700,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Vontier Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.97 and $34.44, with an estimated average price of $32.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 826,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in CarMax Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.54 and $154.85, with an estimated average price of $140.13. The stock is now traded at around $108.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 151,009 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Paylocity Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $217.15 and $305.75, with an estimated average price of $264.56. The stock is now traded at around $205.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,758 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08. The stock is now traded at around $52.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA initiated holding in Axon Enterprise Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.89 and $185.27, with an estimated average price of $167.79. The stock is now traded at around $140.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,915 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 43.05%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $99.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 330,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 22.52%. The purchase prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04. The stock is now traded at around $243.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 150,090 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Lands' End Inc by 43.65%. The purchase prices were between $17.71 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $23.21. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 504,379 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in GeoPark Ltd by 89.11%. The purchase prices were between $10.32 and $15.87, with an estimated average price of $13.13. The stock is now traded at around $14.692500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 29,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 43.98%. The purchase prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $17.204000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,488 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA added to a holding in Talos Energy Inc by 73.47%. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $14.15, with an estimated average price of $11.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Booking Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $2067.01 and $2648.2, with an estimated average price of $2368.61.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Rocket Lab USA Inc. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $16.28, with an estimated average price of $13.71.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $43.99 and $51.44, with an estimated average price of $47.24.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in CM Life Sciences III Inc. The sale prices were between $8.87 and $10.47, with an estimated average price of $10.28.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.

Petrus Trust Company, LTA sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.