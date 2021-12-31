Force Hill Capital Management LP Buys Marvell Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, ViacomCBS Inc, Sells Electronic Arts Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV

New Purchases: MRVL, DIS, VIAC, GFS, SPOT, SIMO, TWTR, NFLX, DELL, MU, COMM, QRVO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Marvell Technology Inc, The Walt Disney Co, ViacomCBS Inc, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc, Arrow Electronics Inc, sells Electronic Arts Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, NXP Semiconductors NV, Microchip Technology Inc, Analog Devices Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Force Hill Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Force Hill Capital Management LP owns 40 stocks with a total value of $336 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) - 114,680 shares, 5.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.98% KLA Corp (KLAC) - 39,742 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.9% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 167,070 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 49.3% Arrow Electronics Inc (ARW) - 106,000 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 94.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,200 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.29%

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $70.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 137,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.55%. The holding were 77,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $28.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.86%. The holding were 319,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.4 and $70.54, with an estimated average price of $62.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 114,410 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Spotify Technology SA. The purchase prices were between $221.91 and $300.95, with an estimated average price of $250.29. The stock is now traded at around $163.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 29,355 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP initiated holding in Silicon Motion Technology Corp. The purchase prices were between $66.37 and $95.03, with an estimated average price of $75.65. The stock is now traded at around $77.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 64,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Arrow Electronics Inc by 94.03%. The purchase prices were between $112.78 and $136.08, with an estimated average price of $122.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 106,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 95.33%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $257.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 38,285 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Vishay Intertechnology Inc by 95.94%. The purchase prices were between $19.01 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $20.57. The stock is now traded at around $20.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 448,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP added to a holding in Flex Ltd by 38.62%. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $19.4, with an estimated average price of $17.95. The stock is now traded at around $17.255000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 371,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The sale prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $73.54 and $87.94, with an estimated average price of $81.18.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $78.72 and $106.47, with an estimated average price of $91.07.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Chewy Inc. The sale prices were between $51.76 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $65.29.

Force Hill Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cirrus Logic Inc. The sale prices were between $77.21 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $83.19.