KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd Buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sea, Sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Roblox Corp, Bilibili Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Alibaba Group Holding, Sea, NIO Inc, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, sells Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Roblox Corp, Bilibili Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd. As of 2021Q4, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd owns 20 stocks with a total value of $327 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 190,297 shares, 19.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1079.26% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 408,196 shares, 14.84% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,047 shares, 11.55% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 95,814 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,006 shares, 9.19% of the total portfolio.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.84%. The holding were 408,196 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.16 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $36.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 247,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in Infosys Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.82 and $25.41, with an estimated average price of $23.27. The stock is now traded at around $22.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 221,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in ICICI Bank Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.3 and $21.87, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.065000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 263,296 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in MSCI Inc. The purchase prices were between $579.3 and $675.15, with an estimated average price of $627.43. The stock is now traded at around $540.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 8,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 97,352 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1079.26%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.337300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.93%. The holding were 190,297 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 376.92%. The purchase prices were between $205.68 and $366.99, with an estimated average price of $296.89. The stock is now traded at around $138.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.97%. The holding were 91,935 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 235.47%. The purchase prices were between $1.85 and $2.5, with an estimated average price of $2.16. The stock is now traded at around $1.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.13%. The holding were 4,719,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Tuya Inc by 97.26%. The purchase prices were between $4.99 and $9, with an estimated average price of $6.72. The stock is now traded at around $6.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 1,798,423 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 28.43%. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 858,856 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd added to a holding in Uxin Ltd by 37.70%. The purchase prices were between $1.33 and $2.74, with an estimated average price of $2.13. The stock is now traded at around $1.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,481,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.

KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.