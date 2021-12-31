ACK Asset Management LLC Buys Latham Group Inc, EnerSys, FTC Solar Inc, Sells Rogers Corp

New Purchases: SWIM, FTCI, SNPO,

Scarsdale, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Latham Group Inc, EnerSys, FTC Solar Inc, Snap One Holdings Corp, OneWater Marine Inc, sells Rogers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ACK Asset Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, ACK Asset Management LLC owns 27 stocks with a total value of $424 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

EnerSys (ENS) - 559,400 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.92% Materion Corp (MTRN) - 415,000 shares, 6.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.53% RumbleON Inc (RMBL) - 715,800 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.06% Triumph Group Inc (TGI) - 1,601,100 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.82% Gentherm Inc (THRM) - 370,600 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.91%

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Latham Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.89 and $26.13, with an estimated average price of $20.01. The stock is now traded at around $17.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 1,035,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in FTC Solar Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $10.8, with an estimated average price of $8.2. The stock is now traded at around $4.059200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 1,515,020 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC initiated holding in Snap One Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.98 and $23.85, with an estimated average price of $19.02. The stock is now traded at around $20.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 515,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in EnerSys by 58.92%. The purchase prices were between $72.84 and $85.49, with an estimated average price of $78.11. The stock is now traded at around $74.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 559,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in OneWater Marine Inc by 46.56%. The purchase prices were between $41.66 and $60.97, with an estimated average price of $49.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 454,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 56.32%. The purchase prices were between $63.01 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $70.18. The stock is now traded at around $68.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 211,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Materion Corp by 20.53%. The purchase prices were between $69.18 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $86.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 415,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in EVI Industries Inc by 308.06%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37, with an estimated average price of $32.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 156,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC added to a holding in Luna Innovations Inc by 27.57%. The purchase prices were between $8.21 and $9.98, with an estimated average price of $8.96. The stock is now traded at around $7.205000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,735,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ACK Asset Management LLC sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.32 and $273.38, with an estimated average price of $244.94.