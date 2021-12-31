Altus Wealth Group LLC Buys Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, DCP Midstream LP, New York Mortgage Trust Inc

New Purchases: FSMB, VO, CLM, CRF, ABT, GOOG,

FSMB, VO, CLM, CRF, ABT, GOOG, Added Positions: SCHM, SDY, USMV, IWF, SCHV, IJR, VIG, DIS, RDVY, NEA, PYPL, VYM, HON, UPS, ARKK, DIVO, LMT, FTEC, EOS, GLW, NBB, SPY, NOW, VZ, USA, QQQ, EHC, AMGN, KMI, JNJ, XLK, IP, FMB, BA, VTI, BST, ABBV,

SCHM, SDY, USMV, IWF, SCHV, IJR, VIG, DIS, RDVY, NEA, PYPL, VYM, HON, UPS, ARKK, DIVO, LMT, FTEC, EOS, GLW, NBB, SPY, NOW, VZ, USA, QQQ, EHC, AMGN, KMI, JNJ, XLK, IP, FMB, BA, VTI, BST, ABBV, Reduced Positions: VNLA, AEP, FVD, JMBS, TSLA, PSK, CVX, FPX, FIXD, HD, ATO, BLW, AVGO, TFC, TSN, T,

VNLA, AEP, FVD, JMBS, TSLA, PSK, CVX, FPX, FIXD, HD, ATO, BLW, AVGO, TFC, TSN, T, Sold Out: SUB, DCP, NYMT, SLVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, SPDR Dividend ETF, ISHARES TRUST, SCHWAB STRATEGIC T, First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF, sells iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, DCP Midstream LP, New York Mortgage Trust Inc, Tesla Inc, Sylvamo Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altus Wealth Group LLC. As of 2021Q4, Altus Wealth Group LLC owns 113 stocks with a total value of $121 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 38,253 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.70% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 76,385 shares, 8.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.81% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 83,647 shares, 5.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.06% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 68,060 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 108.20% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 27,802 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.68%

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.76 and $20.84, with an estimated average price of $20.79. The stock is now traded at around $20.389900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 26,191 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $236.12 and $260.25, with an estimated average price of $250.07. The stock is now traded at around $235.228300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.9 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $13.8. The stock is now traded at around $14.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.49 and $14.12, with an estimated average price of $13.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.507400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 15,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2719.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 73 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $122.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,492 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 108.20%. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $75.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 68,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dividend ETF by 27.81%. The purchase prices were between $118.24 and $129.12, with an estimated average price of $123.75. The stock is now traded at around $124.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 76,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 44.06%. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $74.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 83,647 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $67.51 and $73.29, with an estimated average price of $70.8. The stock is now traded at around $70.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 42,823 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $108.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 23,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 22.59%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $160.050100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,198 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.15 and $107.38, with an estimated average price of $107.27.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in DCP Midstream LP. The sale prices were between $24.06 and $33.61, with an estimated average price of $29.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in New York Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $3.61 and $4.5, with an estimated average price of $4.09.

Altus Wealth Group LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.