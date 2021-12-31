CVI Holdings, LLC Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Vacasa Inc, Sells Nerdy Inc, Cipher Mining Inc, NextGen Acquisition Corp II

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Vacasa Inc, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Avalon Acquisition Inc, sells Nerdy Inc, Cipher Mining Inc, NextGen Acquisition Corp II, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, N-able Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVI Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CVI Holdings, LLC owns 942 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 400,000 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA) - 2,000,000 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV) - 1,887,541 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04% M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC) - 1,747,570 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15% G&P Acquisition Corp (GAPA) - 1,600,000 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio.

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,052,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,460,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Avalon Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 666,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.220900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 721,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 481,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 488,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co by 136.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 276,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 278,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Nerdy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Cipher Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $4.48 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in N-able Inc. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.