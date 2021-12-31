Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CVI Holdings, LLC Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Vacasa Inc, Sells Nerdy Inc, Cipher Mining Inc, NextGen Acquisition Corp II

Investment company CVI Holdings, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Vacasa Inc, Esperion Therapeutics Inc, Avalon Acquisition Inc, sells Nerdy Inc, Cipher Mining Inc, NextGen Acquisition Corp II, Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II, N-able Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CVI Holdings, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CVI Holdings, LLC owns 942 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of CVI Holdings, LLC
  1. Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 400,000 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio.
  2. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA) - 2,000,000 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio.
  3. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV) - 1,887,541 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
  4. M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC) - 1,747,570 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
  5. G&P Acquisition Corp (GAPA) - 1,600,000 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vacasa Inc (VCSA)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,052,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,460,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Avalon Acquisition Inc (AVAC)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Avalon Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 666,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Solid Power Inc (SLDP)

CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.220900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 721,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT)

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 481,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBL)

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 488,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPC)

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co by 136.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Healthcare Capital Corp (HCCC)

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 276,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELO)

CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 278,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Nerdy Inc (NRDY)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Nerdy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05.

Sold Out: Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Cipher Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $4.48 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $7.22.

Sold Out: NextGen Acquisition Corp II (NGCA)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.

Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.

Sold Out: N-able Inc (NABL)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in N-able Inc. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34.

Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)

CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.



