CVI Holdings, LLC Buys Altus Power Inc, Altus Power Inc, Vacasa Inc, Sells Nerdy Inc, Cipher Mining Inc, NextGen Acquisition Corp II

- New Purchases: AMPS, AMPS, VCSA, ESPR, AVAC, SLDP, FLYA, TGVC, DTRT, OXAC, MEOA, ESAC, GLEE, PONO, NVACU, ICNC, REVE, AURC, GIA, DPCSU, SMAP, ADRT.U, BRKHU, NLIT, OLITU, LOCL, AMPE, WINV, NCAC, AXH, SEDA, AOGOU, DCGO, BCSAU, FIAC, OHAA, LIBYU, ADALU, AEHA, CBRGU, LSPRU, MCAF, WAVC, BMAQ, JMAC, ENTF, NOVV, FEXDU, AVHI, AVHI, MTRY, ALPP, GRAB, WRAC, SWAG, PAFO, GWHWS, CCTSU, TOACU, DHACU, SHCAU, TOI, PBAX, ACAQ, PHYT, LVAC, PPHP, VSACU, ROSE, BOWL, TRAQ.U, APN.U, FRLAU, CIIG, FNVT, HCDI, LGSTU, AEAE, IQMDU, AFACU, RCFA.U, HHGC, GOGN, SHAP.U, CMPO, LAXXU, OXUS, MCAAU, MBSC, ARCK, ME, KCGI, BPACU, FATP, TRIS, INTE, SCMA, SAGAU, RNERU, INAQ, IOACU, NPABU, GLLIU, MTVC.U, KACLU, GDNRU, ENVX, BLNG, SWSS, DCRD, CCAI, CNDB.U, AACI, MAAQU, NFYS, GTAC, CNDA, CNDA, DVAX, FLGC, ASTR, MTTR, AGIL, MEAC, JAQC, CENQ, SANB, ENCPU, BACA, WWAC, MEIP, HSDT, GOEV, GGPI, APTM, MTAL, RVAC, BNNR, GEEXU, PEPL, ENER, DMAQ, ARIZ,
- Added Positions: TWNT, GLBL, GLBL, TCAC, ASPC, HCCC, ADER, VELO, MBAC, SLCR, QFTA, ASAX, DUNE, MOTV, PFDR, OPA, FTAA, RCLF, ENNV, BIOT, CPTK, LCAP, MDH, ENVI, ENVI, EJFA, KVSA, MTAC, VPCB, VENA, GCAC, HTPA,
- Reduced Positions: FRSG, PPGH, SPAQ, SPAQ, WALD, NXU, GMBT, RONI, HZON, DYNS, APSG, MVST, ALCC, DGNU, YTPG, BPTS, GPCO, RAM, MAQC, LHAA, FWAC, MSDA, KVSC, IPVF, ROSS, CFFE, GTPA, INKA, LCID, VTAQ, CCVI, HHGCU,
- Sold Out: NRDY, CIFR, NGCA, NGAB, NABL, EQT, ATMR, ACHR, LILM, RKLY, HLLY, FLYA.U, HUMA, SHPW, CBAH, TPGS, OXACU, MEOAU, DTRTU, FORE, ATHN, LICY, GLEEU, ENFA, PONOU, GIA.U, AURCU, GIG, ISOS, REVEU, SWBK, GLAQ, NLITU, OPAD, YAC, PAIC, CFV, CFVI, SNII, LEGO, ML, DMYQ, ADF, CYXT, WAVC.U, AEHAU, SNAX, BSGA, SBEA, RTPY, WRAC.U, SWAGU, CIIGU, IVAN, SGAM, PPHPU, MIR, MOTN, MRAC, VOSO, DCRN, BRPM, KURI, MIMO, RWLK, HUT, ADTX, IIAC, FSII, EUSG, GIIX, HUGS, LIII, OXUSU, CLRO, KCGI.U, STRC, DGNS, FPAC, FPAC, INAQ.U, NUWE, ONTX, CCV, OUST, BLNGU, THMA, IACB, MACQ, DCRDU, AACIU, CCAIU, SWSSU, CNDA.U, KAVL, JRSH, JAQCU, BTNB, MEACU, CENQU, BIMI, VQS, PROF, LEAP, SUNL, DDMX, DDMX, BENE, MCAD, SPKAU, BSGAU, HYZN, APTMU, MTAL.U, RVACU, BNNRU, BACA.U, ZGYH, DCRC, GPCOU,
For the details of CVI Holdings, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cvi+holdings%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CVI Holdings, LLC
- Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) - 400,000 shares, 1.40% of the total portfolio.
- FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA) - 2,000,000 shares, 1.32% of the total portfolio.
- Spring Valley Acquisition Corp (SV) - 1,887,541 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
- M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC) - 1,747,570 shares, 1.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.15%
- G&P Acquisition Corp (GAPA) - 1,600,000 shares, 1.06% of the total portfolio.
CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Altus Power Inc (AMPS)
CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Altus Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.25 and $10.95, with an estimated average price of $10.1. The stock is now traded at around $6.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vacasa Inc (VCSA)
CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Vacasa Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.1 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.09. The stock is now traded at around $8.025000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 1,052,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR)
CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.81 and $11.73, with an estimated average price of $7.9. The stock is now traded at around $3.875000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 1,460,595 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avalon Acquisition Inc (AVAC)
CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Avalon Acquisition Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $9.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 666,267 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Solid Power Inc (SLDP)
CVI Holdings, LLC initiated holding in Solid Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.74 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $9.92. The stock is now traded at around $8.220900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 721,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp (TWNT)
CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85. The stock is now traded at around $9.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 481,001 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBL)
CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 488,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cartesian Growth Corp (GLBL)
CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Cartesian Growth Corp by 27.11%. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $9.91. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 488,227 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alpha Capital Acquisition Co (ASPC)
CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Alpha Capital Acquisition Co by 136.37%. The purchase prices were between $9.7 and $9.9, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 118,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Healthcare Capital Corp (HCCC)
CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Healthcare Capital Corp by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.82 and $9.94, with an estimated average price of $9.9. The stock is now traded at around $9.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 276,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Velocity Acquisition Corp (VELO)
CVI Holdings, LLC added to a holding in Velocity Acquisition Corp by 30.73%. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.93, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 278,756 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nerdy Inc (NRDY)
CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Nerdy Inc. The sale prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05.Sold Out: Cipher Mining Inc (CIFR)
CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Cipher Mining Inc. The sale prices were between $4.48 and $10.26, with an estimated average price of $7.22.Sold Out: NextGen Acquisition Corp II (NGCA)
CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in NextGen Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $10.36, with an estimated average price of $10.Sold Out: Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II (NGAB)
CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.95.Sold Out: N-able Inc (NABL)
CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in N-able Inc. The sale prices were between $10.71 and $14.24, with an estimated average price of $12.34.Sold Out: EQT Corp (EQT)
CVI Holdings, LLC sold out a holding in EQT Corp. The sale prices were between $18.36 and $22.87, with an estimated average price of $20.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of CVI Holdings, LLC. Also check out:
1. CVI Holdings, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CVI Holdings, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CVI Holdings, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CVI Holdings, LLC keeps buying