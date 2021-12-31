Boit C F David Buys Stryker Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc

Added Positions: SYK, PYPL, EOG, WEX,

SYK, PYPL, EOG, WEX, Reduced Positions: BRK.B, T, UL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Stryker Corp, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boit C F David. As of 2021Q4, Boit C F David owns 116 stocks with a total value of $157 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Boit C F David's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boit+c+f+david/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 32,260 shares, 6.90% of the total portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 32,978 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.34% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 40,675 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 104,963 shares, 4.09% of the total portfolio. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 73,199 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.

Boit C F David added to a holding in Stryker Corp by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $236.63 and $276.44, with an estimated average price of $262.34. The stock is now traded at around $256.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 11,395 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Boit C F David added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $111.165000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 4,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.