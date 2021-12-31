Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. Buys Grab Holdings Inc, Sells , BlackLine Inc, Altimeter Growth Corp

For the details of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/clearlake+capital+group%2C+l.p./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P.
- Janus International Group Inc (JBI) - 53,999,550 shares, 53.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.17%
- Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) - 5,977,485 shares, 37.18% of the total portfolio.
- Grab Holdings Inc (GRAB) - 5,500,000 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Holley Inc (HLLY) - 2,750,000 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio.
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. initiated holding in Grab Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.79 and $9, with an estimated average price of $7.62. The stock is now traded at around $5.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 5,500,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (CSOD)
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.29 and $57.49, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: BlackLine Inc (BL)
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. sold out a holding in BlackLine Inc. The sale prices were between $99.35 and $131.39, with an estimated average price of $115.65.Sold Out: Altimeter Growth Corp (AGC)
Clearlake Capital Group, L.p. sold out a holding in Altimeter Growth Corp. The sale prices were between $10.08 and $17.06, with an estimated average price of $12.37.
