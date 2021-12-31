Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Smithfield Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Smithfield Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1078 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithfield+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO
  1. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,388,192 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 399,765 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09%
  3. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,014,390 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03%
  4. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 249,819 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
  5. VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 799,319 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
New Purchase: PROSHARES TRUST (SPXU)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 227,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $39.64, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (HAIL)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $63.76, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.771900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VANGUARD WORLD FD (MGK)

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 352.48%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.971500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 828,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 367.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 372,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 525.08%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 184,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 144.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.523200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (SOXS)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $4.84.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.

Sold Out: Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Sold Out: Trupanion Inc (TRUP)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48.

Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Sold Out: TPI Composites Inc (TPIC)

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO. Also check out:

1. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Undervalued Stocks
2. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SMITHFIELD TRUST CO keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus