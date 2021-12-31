Smithfield Trust Co Buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR

New Purchases: SPXU, PRNT, ITRI, MGK, IEFA, HAIL, PDD, BSCV, CCSI, EVGO, BTI, PAGS, AERI, WPC, UMC, SHYF, VALE, CP,

SPXU, PRNT, ITRI, MGK, IEFA, HAIL, PDD, BSCV, CCSI, EVGO, BTI, PAGS, AERI, WPC, UMC, SHYF, VALE, CP, Added Positions: VGSH, VCSH, VOO, AGG, SHY, IEMG, IPAC, VWO, HDV, IEUR, SCHD, VPL, VEU, IJR, AMZN, ANET, ICLN, DLN, BIL, PSA, TMO, TSLA, DIS, GOOG, IRM, LOW, IJH, DVN, VTI, COST, CSCO, CPT, TEL, VYMI, SYNH, SEDG, VSGX, PYPL, COUP, VST, PTON, SPYV, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSCS, BSCT, BSCU, GDX, DXC, MKC, KLIC, IPG, IBN, LHX, GSK, ENB, DLR, COP, MT, CGNX, CIEN, FIS, BLDR, BCS, BAC, BCE, ADI, UL, CHTR, WFG, SBLK, LULU, KBR, EVR, WDC, WAL, URI, IQV, TPX, POOL, ROK, WRK, RSG, PWR, PKX, PNC,

VGSH, VCSH, VOO, AGG, SHY, IEMG, IPAC, VWO, HDV, IEUR, SCHD, VPL, VEU, IJR, AMZN, ANET, ICLN, DLN, BIL, PSA, TMO, TSLA, DIS, GOOG, IRM, LOW, IJH, DVN, VTI, COST, CSCO, CPT, TEL, VYMI, SYNH, SEDG, VSGX, PYPL, COUP, VST, PTON, SPYV, BSCP, BSCQ, BSCR, BSCS, BSCT, BSCU, GDX, DXC, MKC, KLIC, IPG, IBN, LHX, GSK, ENB, DLR, COP, MT, CGNX, CIEN, FIS, BLDR, BCS, BAC, BCE, ADI, UL, CHTR, WFG, SBLK, LULU, KBR, EVR, WDC, WAL, URI, IQV, TPX, POOL, ROK, WRK, RSG, PWR, PKX, PNC, Reduced Positions: BSV, ISTB, BND, SQQQ, BIV, VYM, IVV, MINT, SHM, VB, VO, SHV, WFC, PFF, AWK, FLOT, IWM, VEA, AGCO, T, CF, CLX, KO, CL, CMCSA, IBM, INTC, IP, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MU, PG, VZ, FBHS, FB, CRWD, EEM, IWN, IWO, NEAR, TFI, VBK, VBR, VOE, MMM, ABB, PLD, ASML, ACN, A, AMGN, AMAT, AIZ, BHP, BAX, BDX, BA, BAM, BC, CBRE, CI, CCI, DHR, D, DRE, EW, EME, EMR, ENTG, XOM, NEE, FCX, GILD, GPN, EHC, HSY, HD, INCY, JBL, J, LH, LVS, LMT, MKTX, MDT, MPWR, MS, VTRS, NVDA, NEU, NEM, NOC, NUE, OHI, PAYX, PNW, PAA, PSEC, QCOM, RPM, RJF, RRX, RHI, ROST, SAP, SCI, LUV, STT, NLOK, TSM, TGT, TFX, TXN, TSCO, TRMB, UTHR, GWW, WAB, WMT, WM, WEC, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, SUZ, ET, FSLR, DAL, MSCI, DISCK, KMI, XYL, SPLK, PNR, LBRDK, KHC, RPD, FTV, NTNX, YUMC, IR, MRNA, VNT, OGN, BSCN, BSCO, DSI, ESGV, EWC, IVE, IVW, IWP, IWR, MUB, USMV, VOT, VUG, XLE, XLU,

BSV, ISTB, BND, SQQQ, BIV, VYM, IVV, MINT, SHM, VB, VO, SHV, WFC, PFF, AWK, FLOT, IWM, VEA, AGCO, T, CF, CLX, KO, CL, CMCSA, IBM, INTC, IP, JPM, JNJ, KMB, MU, PG, VZ, FBHS, FB, CRWD, EEM, IWN, IWO, NEAR, TFI, VBK, VBR, VOE, MMM, ABB, PLD, ASML, ACN, A, AMGN, AMAT, AIZ, BHP, BAX, BDX, BA, BAM, BC, CBRE, CI, CCI, DHR, D, DRE, EW, EME, EMR, ENTG, XOM, NEE, FCX, GILD, GPN, EHC, HSY, HD, INCY, JBL, J, LH, LVS, LMT, MKTX, MDT, MPWR, MS, VTRS, NVDA, NEU, NEM, NOC, NUE, OHI, PAYX, PNW, PAA, PSEC, QCOM, RPM, RJF, RRX, RHI, ROST, SAP, SCI, LUV, STT, NLOK, TSM, TGT, TFX, TXN, TSCO, TRMB, UTHR, GWW, WAB, WMT, WM, WEC, WYNN, XLNX, YUM, ZBH, SUZ, ET, FSLR, DAL, MSCI, DISCK, KMI, XYL, SPLK, PNR, LBRDK, KHC, RPD, FTV, NTNX, YUMC, IR, MRNA, VNT, OGN, BSCN, BSCO, DSI, ESGV, EWC, IVE, IVW, IWP, IWR, MUB, USMV, VOT, VUG, XLE, XLU, Sold Out: SOXS, VGIT, TPIC, TRUP, LHCG, KD, WOLF, GNL, EBS, FF, RILY, COR, FLT, RFP, CSOD, FRAK, ENVA, BSCM, OLLI, LSXMK, WU, DFIN, CGBD, SONO, ARNC, FPX, NKTR, CMS, CLS, CTRN, DVA, DRQ, EXEL, HIBB, HRC, HOV, KSU, NPK, DAC, OXY, PBR, RAVN, SKM, SHEN, SPTN, STMP, SPOK, COWN, AMED,

Pittsburgh, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, sells iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, PROSHARES TRUST, DIREXION SH ETF TR, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF, Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smithfield Trust Co. As of 2021Q4, Smithfield Trust Co owns 1078 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SMITHFIELD TRUST CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smithfield+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 2,388,192 shares, 11.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.76% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 399,765 shares, 10.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.09% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 1,014,390 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.03% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 249,819 shares, 3.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24% VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VGK) - 799,319 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $14.15. The stock is now traded at around $14.865000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 227,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.01 and $39.64, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $30.671000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in Itron Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $52.77 and $63.76, with an estimated average price of $58.05. The stock is now traded at around $48.771900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $72.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,290 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FD. The purchase prices were between $231.93 and $264.33, with an estimated average price of $253.24. The stock is now traded at around $230.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 390 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 352.48%. The purchase prices were between $60.77 and $61.18, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $59.971500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 828,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 367.35%. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $81.79, with an estimated average price of $81.25. The stock is now traded at around $79.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 372,253 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 167.97%. The purchase prices were between $113.01 and $114.88, with an estimated average price of $113.97. The stock is now traded at around $109.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 78,813 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 525.08%. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.7. The stock is now traded at around $84.355000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 46,062 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63. The stock is now traded at around $60.469900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 184,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co added to a holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund by 144.73%. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $18.523200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 21,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $3.2 and $7.62, with an estimated average price of $4.84.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $65.96 and $66.99, with an estimated average price of $66.5.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Wolfspeed Inc. The sale prices were between $80.07 and $141.87, with an estimated average price of $112.22.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Trupanion Inc. The sale prices were between $76.95 and $155.41, with an estimated average price of $117.48.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Smithfield Trust Co sold out a holding in TPI Composites Inc. The sale prices were between $14.48 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $24.17.