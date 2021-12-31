AtonRa Partners Buys Shopify Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Fiserv Inc, Sells Everbridge Inc, , NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: RNA, BKKT,
- Added Positions: SHOP, LEGN, FISV, PYPL, SQ, KYMR, INSP, ABT, EW, AFRM, GH, XYL, TRMB, RPD, ECL, WOLF, LSPD, GPN, DSGX, DT, SNOW, QTRX, SOFI, SOFI, RIOT, UPST, NTLA, VEEV, FOUR, IQV, CTLT, FIS, BKI, PODD, NRIX, ALRM, SGEN, ALNY, BRKR, BPMC, FATE, RARE, NBIX, DCT, LU, RKLB, NSTG, ABMD, BIIB, EXAS, GWRE, BL, TENB, TWST, AXNX, ADPT, BLI, MAXR, GOCO, BFLY, BNR, AMWL, ASTR,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, LSCC, FTNT, CRNC, AMD, MRVL, SPWR, BIDU, NET, RUN, SPCE, BYND, TPIC, PACB, TXG, PANW, TER, DXCM, SDGR, TDOC, ZS, MU, TSLA, BABA, INTU, SWAV, SI, BNTX, NOW, A, TMO, IIVI, ZBRA, PLTR, SEDG, NIO, FSLR, TTEK, ENPH, BAH, MANT, DDD, OKTA, VRNS, IRDM, EBS, TDY, FSLY,
- Sold Out: EVBG, XLRN,
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 39,771 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.38%
- SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 25,628 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Block Inc (SQ) - 41,921 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,641 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
- ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 33,400 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)
AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.909500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $727.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 87.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 62,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 78.88%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Block Inc (SQ)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Block Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 58.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.91 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $58.24. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.Sold Out: (XLRN)
AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.
