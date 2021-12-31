Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
AtonRa Partners Buys Shopify Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Fiserv Inc, Sells Everbridge Inc, , NVIDIA Corp

Investment company AtonRa Partners (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, Legend Biotech Corp, Fiserv Inc, Block Inc, Kymera Therapeutics Inc, sells Everbridge Inc, , NVIDIA Corp, Lattice Semiconductor Corp, Fortinet Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, AtonRa Partners. As of 2021Q4, AtonRa Partners owns 115 stocks with a total value of $288 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of AtonRa Partners
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 39,771 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.38%
  2. SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) - 25,628 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Block Inc (SQ) - 41,921 shares, 2.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
  4. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 5,641 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.31%
  5. ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV) - 33,400 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.51%
New Purchase: Avidity Biosciences Inc (RNA)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Avidity Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.4 and $28.66, with an estimated average price of $23.92. The stock is now traded at around $16.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,822 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bakkt Holdings Inc (BKKT)

AtonRa Partners initiated holding in Bakkt Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.03 and $42.52, with an estimated average price of $17.75. The stock is now traded at around $7.909500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 48,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 67.85%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $727.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Legend Biotech Corp (LEGN)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Legend Biotech Corp by 87.65%. The purchase prices were between $41.14 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $50.77. The stock is now traded at around $40.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 62,849 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Fiserv Inc by 78.88%. The purchase prices were between $95.55 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $103.27. The stock is now traded at around $95.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 28,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Block Inc (SQ)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Block Inc by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $158.3 and $265.08, with an estimated average price of $215.58. The stock is now traded at around $110.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 41,921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Kymera Therapeutics Inc (KYMR)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Kymera Therapeutics Inc by 58.63%. The purchase prices were between $49.91 and $65.56, with an estimated average price of $58.24. The stock is now traded at around $42.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 47,729 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)

AtonRa Partners added to a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $207.57 and $280.17, with an estimated average price of $244.16. The stock is now traded at around $234.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 13,012 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in Everbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52.

Sold Out: (XLRN)

AtonRa Partners sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.08 and $179.68, with an estimated average price of $174.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of AtonRa Partners. Also check out:

