Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Boxed Inc, Insight Acquisition Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, Sells Insight Acquisition Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, Riverview Acquisition Corp

- New Purchases: BOXD, INAQ, MTAL, RVAC, PEGRU, BACA, USCTU, HWKZ, HPLT, LOCC, APTM, SWSS, HWEL, SIER, CIIG, TCOA.U, AACI, CCAI, JAQC, GATE, BLNG, ACAQ.U, CDAQU, EDNC, RCACU, SUAC.U, ZINGU, BNNR, EVE.U, TLGYU, HTAQ.U, ESACU, MLAIU, LFACU, LFACU, IOACU, VHNAU, PBAX, ALORU, LGSTU, GGAAU, NETC.U, GOGN.U, MPRAU, ARGU, PACI.U, RCFA.U, CMCAU, ARCKU, RRAC.U, BCSAU, GTACU, ICNC.U, ENTFU, GVCIU, HAIAU, IVCBU, BIOSU, LGVCU, OACB, ONYXU, BPACU, PHYT.U, FIACU, MBSC.U, RAM, ACDI.U, NFNT.U, JUN.U, FRBNU, SVNAU, PORT.U, XFINU, WRAC, HORIU, BRD.U, MNTN.U, MCAAU, PAYO, VMGAU, WEJO, APCA.U, FLYA, WEL.U, APN.U, FOUNU, CRECU, SCUA.U, HLMN, MILE,
- Added Positions: CVII, AUS, IMPX, REE,
- Reduced Positions: BIOT, APSG, SKIL,
- Sold Out: INAQ.U, MTAL.U, RVACU, BACA.U, HPLTU, LOCC.U, APTMU, SWSSU, HWELU, SIERU, CIIGU, AACIU, JAQCU, CCAIU, BLNGU, EDNCU, BNNRU, LOKB, ARGUU, HCCC, SBEA, WRAC.U, NGCA, ETAC, MRAC, GGPI, GOAC, CFVI, XPOA, VIH, VPCC, FLYA.U, KURI, VOSO, THMA, CFV, FORE, MACQ, SWBK, SVOK, ISOS,
- Boxed Inc (BOXD) - 5,869,965 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. New Position
- SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE) - 925,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio.
- MoneyLion Inc (ML) - 7,775,803 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio.
- FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA) - 2,416,034 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio.
- Insight Acquisition Corp (INAQ) - 2,376,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position
Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 5,869,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Insight Acquisition Corp (INAQ)
Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Insight Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 2,376,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL)
Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,059,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Riverview Acquisition Corp (RVAC)
Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,023,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp (PEGRU)
Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,979,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA)
Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 2,011,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Churchill Capital Corp VII (CVII)
Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 255.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 486,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I (AUS)
Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 750,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AEA-Bridges Impact Corp (IMPX)
Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: REE Automotive Ltd (REE)
Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in REE Automotive Ltd by 232.33%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 218,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Insight Acquisition Corp (INAQ.U)
Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Insight Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.99.Sold Out: Metals Acquisition Corp (MTAL.U)
Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Riverview Acquisition Corp (RVACU)
Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.Sold Out: Berenson Acquisition Corp I (BACA.U)
Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.Sold Out: Home Plate Acquisition Corp (HPLTU)
Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.96.Sold Out: Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp (LOCC.U)
Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.04.
