Atalaya Capital Management LP Buys Boxed Inc, Insight Acquisition Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, Sells Insight Acquisition Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, Riverview Acquisition Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boxed Inc, Insight Acquisition Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, Riverview Acquisition Corp, Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp, sells Insight Acquisition Corp, Metals Acquisition Corp, Riverview Acquisition Corp, Berenson Acquisition Corp I, Home Plate Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atalaya Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q4, Atalaya Capital Management LP owns 420 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Boxed Inc (BOXD) - 5,869,965 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. New Position SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLE) - 925,000 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. MoneyLion Inc (ML) - 7,775,803 shares, 2.87% of the total portfolio. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp (HERA) - 2,416,034 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Insight Acquisition Corp (INAQ) - 2,376,000 shares, 2.27% of the total portfolio. New Position

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Boxed Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14.69, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $9.392000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.89%. The holding were 5,869,965 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Insight Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.77. The stock is now traded at around $9.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 2,376,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.66 and $9.8, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,059,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.69 and $9.75, with an estimated average price of $9.73. The stock is now traded at around $9.755000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 2,023,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.88 and $10.63, with an estimated average price of $9.96. The stock is now traded at around $9.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 1,979,999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP initiated holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.67 and $9.76, with an estimated average price of $9.71. The stock is now traded at around $9.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 2,011,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 255.85%. The purchase prices were between $9.74 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $9.8. The stock is now traded at around $9.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 486,801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in Austerlitz Acquisition Corp I by 49.93%. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $9.739900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 750,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $9.76 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.86. The stock is now traded at around $9.965000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP added to a holding in REE Automotive Ltd by 232.33%. The purchase prices were between $3.56 and $5.55, with an estimated average price of $4.18. The stock is now traded at around $3.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 218,882 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Insight Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.9 and $10.19, with an estimated average price of $9.99.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Metals Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.88 and $10.2, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Riverview Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.86 and $10.05, with an estimated average price of $9.97.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Berenson Acquisition Corp I. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.02, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.7, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Atalaya Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Live Oak Crestview Climate Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $10.28, with an estimated average price of $10.04.