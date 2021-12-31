Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, XPeng Inc, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

New Purchases: MIR, XPEV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Mirion Technologies Inc, XPeng Inc, sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Pool Management Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Blue Pool Management Ltd. owns 5 stocks with a total value of $778 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 49,005,191 shares, 93.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5% Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 15,326 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 18,587 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.28% XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 12,715 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio. New Position

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.

Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.