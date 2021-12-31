Blue Pool Management Ltd. Buys Mirion Technologies Inc, XPeng Inc, Sells Owl Rock Capital Corp, Microsoft Corp, Alphabet Inc

- New Purchases: MIR, XPEV,
- Added Positions: ADBE,
- Reduced Positions: OWL, FB,
- Sold Out: ORCC, MSFT, GOOG, AMZN, UNH, NVDA, BKNG, TMO, PYPL, HPP, ATVI, ABT, DIS,
For the details of Blue Pool Management Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blue+pool+management+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blue Pool Management Ltd.
- Blue Owl Capital Inc (OWL) - 49,005,191 shares, 93.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.5%
- Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) - 3,000,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 15,326 shares, 1.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.17%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 18,587 shares, 0.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 83.28%
- XPeng Inc (XPEV) - 12,715 shares, 0.08% of the total portfolio. New Position
Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in Mirion Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $11.76, with an estimated average price of $10.74. The stock is now traded at around $8.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 3,000,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: XPeng Inc (XPEV)
Blue Pool Management Ltd. initiated holding in XPeng Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.11 and $55, with an estimated average price of $45.39. The stock is now traded at around $38.475000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)
Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $13.88 and $14.73, with an estimated average price of $14.3.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Blue Pool Management Ltd. sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blue Pool Management Ltd.. Also check out:
1. Blue Pool Management Ltd.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Blue Pool Management Ltd.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Blue Pool Management Ltd.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Blue Pool Management Ltd. keeps buying