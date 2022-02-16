Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIME

February 16, 2022

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

First Name(s) Jane

Last Name(s) Lute

2. Reason for the notification

Position/status Non-executive Director

Initial notification/amendments Initial Notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

Full name of the entity Shell plc

Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial instrument American Depository Shares ( SHEL , Financial) (1 ADS is equal to 2 ordinary shares)

Identification Code GB00BP6MXD84

Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares

Currency USD

Price (Average) $55.32

Volume 903 ADS

Total $49,954.21

Aggregated information:





Volume 903 ADS

Price €55.32