Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Buys UFP Industries Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Avalara Inc, Sells IAA Inc, Catalent Inc, Nordson Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys UFP Industries Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Avalara Inc, Fox Factory Holding Corp, Everbridge Inc, sells IAA Inc, Catalent Inc, Nordson Corp, PROG Holdings Inc, Charles River Laboratories International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP. As of 2021Q4, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owns 130 stocks with a total value of $702 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 105,399 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.90% National Instruments Corp (NATI) - 317,798 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.27% The Middleby Corp (MIDD) - 68,483 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.99% Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 181,330 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.73% WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 95,552 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.19%

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in UFP Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.67 and $93.4, with an estimated average price of $84.5. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 83,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Fox Factory Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $144.46 and $187.93, with an estimated average price of $167.89. The stock is now traded at around $126.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 34,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Helen Of Troy Ltd. The purchase prices were between $218.04 and $254.45, with an estimated average price of $237.58. The stock is now traded at around $205.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 22,419 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Quaker Houghton. The purchase prices were between $220.26 and $273.47, with an estimated average price of $241.99. The stock is now traded at around $207.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 22,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Privia Health Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.14 and $32.49, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $24.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 173,299 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP initiated holding in Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $159.57 and $241.45, with an estimated average price of $198.17. The stock is now traded at around $193.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 17,144 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $151.8 and $256.5, with an estimated average price of $204.91. The stock is now traded at around $125.895000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 105,399 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Avalara Inc by 172.55%. The purchase prices were between $129.11 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $155.25. The stock is now traded at around $100.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 75,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Everbridge Inc by 120.66%. The purchase prices were between $63 and $160.29, with an estimated average price of $119.52. The stock is now traded at around $49.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 157,464 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Anaplan Inc by 153.30%. The purchase prices were between $40.77 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $47.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 164,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Varonis Systems Inc by 116.32%. The purchase prices were between $45.99 and $66.2, with an estimated average price of $56.69. The stock is now traded at around $41.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 163,556 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP added to a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc by 47.73%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 181,330 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $47.35 and $60.83, with an estimated average price of $53.02.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Catalent Inc. The sale prices were between $119.57 and $139.07, with an estimated average price of $128.41.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Nordson Corp. The sale prices were between $236.96 and $270.67, with an estimated average price of $256.23.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The sale prices were between $351.38 and $448.68, with an estimated average price of $387.62.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in PROG Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.45 and $48.42, with an estimated average price of $45.21.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP sold out a holding in Balchem Corp. The sale prices were between $149.36 and $172.5, with an estimated average price of $160.88.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Focus Financial Partners Inc by 29.15%. The sale prices were between $53.09 and $68.21, with an estimated average price of $62.43. The stock is now traded at around $54.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP still held 107,977 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP reduced to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 25.97%. The sale prices were between $90.6 and $130.75, with an estimated average price of $113.62. The stock is now traded at around $83.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP still held 36,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.