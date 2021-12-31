Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Nerdy Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc

For the details of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/technology+crossover+management+viii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.
- Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 3,618,272 shares, 36.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 720,000 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 2,174,800 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20%
- Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) - 41,697,116 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio.
- Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.
Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,949,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Rent the Runway Inc (RENT)
Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. added to a holding in Nerdy Inc by 421.20%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 20,030,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.
