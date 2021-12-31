Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. Buys Nerdy Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc

New Purchases: RENT, RENT,

RENT, RENT, Added Positions: NRDY,

NRDY, Reduced Positions: SPOT, NFLX, ABNB, ROVR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nerdy Inc, Rent the Runway Inc, Rent the Runway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. owns 9 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/technology+crossover+management+viii%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) - 3,618,272 shares, 36.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 720,000 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Airbnb Inc (ABNB) - 2,174,800 shares, 15.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20% Payoneer Global Inc (PAYO) - 41,697,116 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Zillow Group Inc (Z) - 2,735,000 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio.

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,949,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. initiated holding in Rent the Runway Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.04 and $19.29, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $5.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 3,949,669 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Technology Crossover Management VIII, Ltd. added to a holding in Nerdy Inc by 421.20%. The purchase prices were between $4.49 and $10.04, with an estimated average price of $7.05. The stock is now traded at around $4.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 20,030,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.