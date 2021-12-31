Leisure Capital Management Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Apple Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells loanDepot Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

New Purchases: GSK, IWO, VOO, VICI, ILMN, INVH, IWS, CRM, IJT, VTR, GLPI, EIX, GILD, IUSG, TSM, DRH,

Added Positions: EFG, AAPL, LDUR, BOND, SHM, MUNI, LMT, NKX, GOOGL, SCHC, GOOG, SCHF, AMZN, SCHX, V, FB, SPY, DTE, MCD, PEG, HRL, SBUX, SUI, ABT, EW, ABBV, CSCO, BCE, IJR, STX, RY, PG, SCHA, ADBE, PEP, PAYX, HPQ, DLR, CSGP, FDX, COF, BK, GPC, ITW, TFC, ASH, JNJ, KMI, AZO, BLK, SCHM, DE, ALL, EA, PVH, DIS, ISRG, UNH, RSG, RTX, MRK, MO, AGEN, QQQ, NVDA, CVS, BSCN, COP, AVGO, TSLA, INTC,

Reduced Positions: MINT, ELS, SMMU, SBRA, VTEB, VZ, BSCM, UL, BSCO, UPS, PFE, PPG, XOM, AMAT, PH, MCK, NEE, BAC,

Sold Out: LDI, BMY, ESS, AVB, UAL, UDR, EEM, LADR, RLJ, IAE,

Costa Mesa, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Apple Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells loanDepot Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leisure Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Leisure Capital Management owns 153 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,925 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.23% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 88,166 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74% SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM) - 178,818 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,871 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 24,257 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 33,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $328.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 672.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 30,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 91,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 558.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 118.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $56.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 46.39%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in loanDepot Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $325.49 and $357.25, with an estimated average price of $340.89.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Leisure Capital Management reduced to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 68.48%. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Leisure Capital Management still held 10,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Leisure Capital Management reduced to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 37.28%. The sale prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Leisure Capital Management still held 2,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.