Leisure Capital Management Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Apple Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sells loanDepot Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co

Just now
Costa Mesa, CA, based Investment company Leisure Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, Apple Inc, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded, PIMCO Active Bond ETF, sells loanDepot Inc, PIMCO ETF TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Essex Property Trust Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Leisure Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Leisure Capital Management owns 153 stocks with a total value of $217 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Leisure Capital Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 91,925 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.23%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 88,166 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM) - 178,818 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.77%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 22,871 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18%
  5. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 24,257 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.58%
New Purchase: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The purchase prices were between $38.13 and $44.44, with an estimated average price of $41.7. The stock is now traded at around $43.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 33,507 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWO)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $280.02 and $327.03, with an estimated average price of $301.2. The stock is now traded at around $257.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 1,924 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $407.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,171 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in VICI Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $30.25, with an estimated average price of $28.97. The stock is now traded at around $28.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 15,481 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.28 and $421.83, with an estimated average price of $388.94. The stock is now traded at around $328.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 921 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Leisure Capital Management initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.42 and $45.34, with an estimated average price of $41.41. The stock is now traded at around $40.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,480 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 672.25%. The purchase prices were between $104.29 and $112.61, with an estimated average price of $108.92. The stock is now traded at around $98.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 30,890 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Apple Inc by 21.23%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 91,925 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 558.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.51 and $101.45, with an estimated average price of $100.94. The stock is now traded at around $99.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,053 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF by 118.83%. The purchase prices were between $108.26 and $109.78, with an estimated average price of $109.12. The stock is now traded at around $104.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 21,152 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- (MUNI)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange- by 78.13%. The purchase prices were between $55.73 and $56.21, with an estimated average price of $56.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.479900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,738 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Leisure Capital Management added to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 46.39%. The purchase prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82. The stock is now traded at around $387.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,503 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: loanDepot Inc (LDI)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in loanDepot Inc. The sale prices were between $4.3 and $8, with an estimated average price of $5.82.

Sold Out: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. The sale prices were between $53.63 and $62.52, with an estimated average price of $58.67.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $325.49 and $357.25, with an estimated average price of $340.89.

Sold Out: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $223.81 and $252.59, with an estimated average price of $238.94.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.

Sold Out: UDR Inc (UDR)

Leisure Capital Management sold out a holding in UDR Inc. The sale prices were between $52.89 and $59.99, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Reduced: PIMCO ETF TRUST (MINT)

Leisure Capital Management reduced to a holding in PIMCO ETF TRUST by 68.48%. The sale prices were between $101.47 and $101.76, with an estimated average price of $101.59. The stock is now traded at around $101.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.27%. Leisure Capital Management still held 10,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc (ELS)

Leisure Capital Management reduced to a holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc by 37.28%. The sale prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $76.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Leisure Capital Management still held 2,688 shares as of 2021-12-31.



