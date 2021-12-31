Crestline Management, LP Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, American Express Co

New Purchases: AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, BABA, SNOW, NI, ANTM, KHC, MS, ASTL, EXC, MU, USFD, QCOM, NYCB, CFX, AVGO, CP, PINS, EWBC, RF, DD, RIO, ZION, SSNC, LRCX, NEE, SBGI, PNC, ATRC, BSX, WAL, OLPX, IHRT, S, S, LAW, TOST, SG, GTLB, RJF, GOLD, IBKR, TRV, FHN, ICUI, REYN, SWAV, MMC, CGAU, BHP, IIVI, ALL, RLI, MOS, VECO, NEM, BIIB, GBT, HBAN, ASO, NTR, SGHT, KMPR, AEL, AFL,

Fort Worth, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bank of America Corp, Microsoft Corp, sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, American Express Co, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Citizens Financial Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crestline Management, LP. As of 2021Q4, Crestline Management, LP owns 227 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 7,705,039 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,215,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 330.06% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,139 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 660.20%

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2716.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $300.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 646,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 660.20%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 16,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 330.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 182.67%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 92,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 1795.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 195.93%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 114,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 255.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 147,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19.

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.

Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43.