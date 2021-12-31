Crestline Management, LP Buys Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Sells The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, American Express Co

- New Purchases: AAPL, GOOG, MSFT, BABA, SNOW, NI, ANTM, KHC, MS, ASTL, EXC, MU, USFD, QCOM, NYCB, CFX, AVGO, CP, PINS, EWBC, RF, DD, RIO, ZION, SSNC, LRCX, NEE, SBGI, PNC, ATRC, BSX, WAL, OLPX, IHRT, S, S, LAW, TOST, SG, GTLB, RJF, GOLD, IBKR, TRV, FHN, ICUI, REYN, SWAV, MMC, CGAU, BHP, IIVI, ALL, RLI, MOS, VECO, NEM, BIIB, GBT, HBAN, ASO, NTR, SGHT, KMPR, AEL, AFL,
- Added Positions: AMZN, BAC, ADI, VOYA, XPO, CTVA, WFC, ACA, COF, GT, BBL, SAH, SIMO, RGLD, GPK, MCHP, UNVR, BAX, FE, CBOE, QRVO, CMC, RMBS, LNC, ANGO, AXNX, INGN, HRTX, SCCO, UTHR, HWM, KLAC, WYNN, HOLX, GOOGL, BLDR, Y, HUN, MMSI, SIBN, URBN,
- Reduced Positions: HIG, WTW, CMA, MET, TECK, HAE, ARNC, AMD, WRB, AJG, TER, RGA, AFG, RRX, AMP, AJRD, RS, PODD, CRUS, EW, MT, MKL, PEN, XRAY, MTSI, IRTC, AIG, FITB, ALGN, NUVA, DXCM, ORGO, NARI, OM, ATEC, PIPP, EQH,
- Sold Out: ICE, AXP, CFG, MBAC, LEGO, CCK, IFF, TSPQ, WPM, GM, STLD, JPM, UPST, ZWS, FB, HLMN, MRVL, PGR, PANW, PFG, SYNA, ZBH, BHF, SPB, SCHW, DMYQ, EXPE, AA, MTB, BRO, WDC, SIGI, SIEN, CF, AIZ, URI, VMC, SYNH, AXGN, RYAN, VALE, TWTR, LPLA, TW, RETA, SOFI, SOFI, VAPO, TMTS, TTWO, FSLY, SGAM, BREZ, MCAD, STRL, BKI, XENE, TPL, GIG, NXST, NIO,
- Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI) - 7,705,039 shares, 25.71% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 320,000 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 19,000 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,215,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 330.06%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 16,139 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 660.20%
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $170.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2716.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.11%. The holding were 19,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $296.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $125.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 216,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $300.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NiSource Inc (NI)
Crestline Management, LP initiated holding in NiSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $27.7, with an estimated average price of $25.48. The stock is now traded at around $28.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 646,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 660.20%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3129.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.5%. The holding were 16,139 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 330.06%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $47.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 1,215,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 182.67%. The purchase prices were between $164.02 and $188.8, with an estimated average price of $177.37. The stock is now traded at around $163.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 92,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Voya Financial Inc by 1795.04%. The purchase prices were between $61.57 and $70.15, with an estimated average price of $65.95. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in XPO Logistics Inc by 195.93%. The purchase prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13. The stock is now traded at around $70.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 114,440 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Corteva Inc (CTVA)
Crestline Management, LP added to a holding in Corteva Inc by 255.42%. The purchase prices were between $41.95 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.62. The stock is now traded at around $50.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 147,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The sale prices were between $114.7 and $138.81, with an estimated average price of $132.79.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $44.49 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.19.Sold Out: M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp (MBAC)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in M3 Brigade Acquisition II Corp. The sale prices were between $9.85 and $9.97, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Legato Merger Corp (LEGO)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Legato Merger Corp. The sale prices were between $10.5 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $11.05.Sold Out: Crown Holdings Inc (CCK)
Crestline Management, LP sold out a holding in Crown Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $100.46 and $112.37, with an estimated average price of $106.43.
