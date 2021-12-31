ELCO Management Co., LLC Buys FinWise Bancorp, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, Wells Fargo, Sells Western Midstream Partners LP, , First Interstate BancSystem Inc

- New Purchases: FINW, ETY, WFCPL.PFD, BDJ, CADE, CADE, GBAB, CSQ, BBN, PPA, TCBX, SHBI, STN, USA, CNOB, CWT, SJW, DEO, SSBK, EQT, CSCO, WTRU, CWCO, CDZI, FTF, SWN,
- Added Positions: SBS, WTRG, HXL, WTTR, PNR, VBNK, ITRI, LNG, PFHD, LNN, GLW, MLI, MPLX, BST, CWEN, CADE, CADE, LFG,
- Reduced Positions: SUN, GLDD, AWK, STXB, HAYW, LMST, MCD, YORW, MDT, GEL, FBMS, CMI, KMI, EPD, ZBH, ILMN, CSGP, RVSB, BA, CNM, WMT, HON, DIS, CSTR, GWRS, ET, D, CL, SRE, IXJ, STWD, TRGP, INTC, EVG, VZ, NGL, NEE, XLF, XLI, XLK, BANC, BFST,
- Sold Out: WES, SLCT, FIBK, RRX, AQUA, MCB, USCB, HBCP, TTEK, OCFC,
For the details of ELCO Management Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elco+management+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of ELCO Management Co., LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,788 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47%
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 240,236 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84%
- Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 50,139 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,882 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,571 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in FinWise Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 87,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd (ETY)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1347.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cadence Bank (CADE)
ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa (SBS)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 336.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $7.34, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 86,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Select Energy Services Inc (WTTR)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 103,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pentair PLC (PNR)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $73.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VersaBank (VBNK)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in VersaBank by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Itron Inc (ITRI)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Itron Inc by 47.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Professional Holding Corp (PFHD)
ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Professional Holding Corp by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.48 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38.Sold Out: (SLCT)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $17.6 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $19.08.Sold Out: First Interstate BancSystem Inc (FIBK)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.15 and $43.92, with an estimated average price of $41.51.Sold Out: Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.Sold Out: Evoqua Water Technologies Corp (AQUA)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68.Sold Out: USCB Financial Holdings Inc (USCB)
ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in USCB Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.87.
Here is the complete portfolio of ELCO Management Co., LLC. Also check out:
1. ELCO Management Co., LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ELCO Management Co., LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ELCO Management Co., LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ELCO Management Co., LLC keeps buying