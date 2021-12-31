ELCO Management Co., LLC Buys FinWise Bancorp, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, Wells Fargo, Sells Western Midstream Partners LP, , First Interstate BancSystem Inc

New Purchases: FINW, ETY, WFCPL.PFD, BDJ, CADE, CADE, GBAB, CSQ, BBN, PPA, TCBX, SHBI, STN, USA, CNOB, CWT, SJW, DEO, SSBK, EQT, CSCO, WTRU, CWCO, CDZI, FTF, SWN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FinWise Bancorp, Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd, Wells Fargo, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, Cadence Bank, sells Western Midstream Partners LP, , First Interstate BancSystem Inc, Regal Rexnord Corp, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ELCO Management Co., LLC. As of 2021Q4, ELCO Management Co., LLC owns 141 stocks with a total value of $140 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 38,788 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.47% Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 240,236 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.84% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 50,139 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 9,882 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 1,571 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in FinWise Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $12.6 and $13.79, with an estimated average price of $13.23. The stock is now traded at around $20.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 87,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Tax-mgd Dvsf Eq Inc Fd. The purchase prices were between $13.79 and $15.05, with an estimated average price of $14.63. The stock is now traded at around $14.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 63,050 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1347.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 415 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $9.37 and $10.37, with an estimated average price of $10.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 57,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC initiated holding in Cadence Bank. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $31.82, with an estimated average price of $30.2. The stock is now traded at around $32.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,286 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Companhia De Saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Pa by 336.76%. The purchase prices were between $6.01 and $7.34, with an estimated average price of $6.68. The stock is now traded at around $7.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 86,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Select Energy Services Inc by 81.82%. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.45, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $7.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 103,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Pentair PLC by 39.32%. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $79.34, with an estimated average price of $73.72. The stock is now traded at around $59.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 12,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in VersaBank by 69.62%. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $13.16, with an estimated average price of $12.17. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 50,698 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Itron Inc by 47.10%. The purchase prices were between $60.57 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $70.14. The stock is now traded at around $56.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC added to a holding in Professional Holding Corp by 66.38%. The purchase prices were between $18.48 and $19.74, with an estimated average price of $19.08. The stock is now traded at around $21.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 23,837 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Western Midstream Partners LP. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $23.64, with an estimated average price of $21.38.

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in First Interstate BancSystem Inc. The sale prices were between $38.15 and $43.92, with an estimated average price of $41.51.

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Regal Rexnord Corp. The sale prices were between $130.52 and $171.58, with an estimated average price of $158.74.

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $37.32 and $48.71, with an estimated average price of $43.68.

ELCO Management Co., LLC sold out a holding in USCB Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $12.36 and $15.89, with an estimated average price of $13.87.