Southernsun Asset Management, Llc Buys AGCO Corp, Enerpac Tool Group Corp, Sanderson Farms Inc, Sells , Dycom Industries Inc, Murphy USA Inc

- New Purchases: SAM, IWM,
- Added Positions: AGCO, PII, EPAC, SAFM, TKR, TMX, UNVR, MBUU, DAR, THO, NGVT, SCL, IEX,
- Reduced Positions: DY, MUSA, CLH, BR, CR, AWI, BDC, MGPI, CCMP, MOH, BCO, WU, WSO, WRK, FHN, SEIC,
- Sold Out: HRC, TSCO,
These are the top 5 holdings of SOUTHERNSUN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 1,003,591 shares, 6.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.69%
- Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 527,911 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.51%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 581,575 shares, 5.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.29%
- The Timken Co (TKR) - 773,441 shares, 5.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.41%
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 810,377 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.71%
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14. The stock is now traded at around $410.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 11,294 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $204.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 30.59%. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 383,059 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Enerpac Tool Group Corp (EPAC)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Enerpac Tool Group Corp by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $19.53 and $23.43, with an estimated average price of $21.48. The stock is now traded at around $17.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,354,093 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sanderson Farms Inc (SAFM)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc added to a holding in Sanderson Farms Inc by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $186.19 and $191.5, with an estimated average price of $188.37. The stock is now traded at around $182.245000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 196,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (HRC)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $150.25 and $156.18, with an estimated average price of $154.26.Sold Out: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
Southernsun Asset Management, Llc sold out a holding in Tractor Supply Co. The sale prices were between $193.29 and $238.6, with an estimated average price of $219.31.
