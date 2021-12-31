Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Seeyond Buys Black Knight Inc, Waste Management Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells Clorox Co, Tyson Foods Inc, McDonald's Corp

Investment company Seeyond (Current Portfolio) buys Black Knight Inc, Waste Management Inc, Avantor Inc, Dollar General Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Clorox Co, Tyson Foods Inc, McDonald's Corp, General Mills Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seeyond. As of 2021Q4, Seeyond owns 600 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of SEEYOND
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,494 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,016 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63%
  3. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,000 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,144 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 216,532 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%
New Purchase: Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA)

Seeyond initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP)

Seeyond initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Seeyond initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

Seeyond initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Seeyond initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Seeyond initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Seeyond added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 75,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Seeyond added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Seeyond added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 395.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Seeyond added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $195.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)

Seeyond added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 91.64%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $219.895600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Seeyond added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 197.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Seeyond sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Seeyond sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Sold Out: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Seeyond sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Seeyond sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Seeyond sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Sold Out: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

Seeyond sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18.



