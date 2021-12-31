Seeyond Buys Black Knight Inc, Waste Management Inc, Avantor Inc, Sells Clorox Co, Tyson Foods Inc, McDonald's Corp

New Purchases: CTRA, CP, AMC, ENTG, IRM, DASH, KD, ONL,

BKI, WM, AVTR, DG, MSI, BMRN, CERN, CTVA, TSLA, QCOM, NEM, VMW, VRTX, O, ANET, STZ, LKQ, REG, SPG, AMD, HRL, TMUS, ILMN, INCY, ELAN, ZS, AMGN, UPS, OKTA, DBX, TW, WDC, BBWI, LEN, VIAC, RNG, EXPE, TDOC, XLNX, DISCK, TWLO, ARMK, VEEV, LW, HWM, VNO, MOS, MPC, WDAY, ATUS, F, BA, AVB, CF, ADP, CHD, AJG, CSCO, PLD, DHI, DISCA, DD, DRE, EXAS, FDS, CRWD, HPQ, HD, HST, LOW, MRVL, SPGI, MSFT, ON, OHI, PXD, WRK, POOL, ABT, DT, CDAY, CHWY, DOCU, AVLR, UBER, CVNA, COUP, PYPL, ZEN, TWTR, PSX, WMT, CRM, HIG, GILD, CAH, NVDA, BIIB, DKNG, Reduced Positions: CLX, TSN, GIS, MCD, EA, MRK, VZ, ATVI, SPY, TTWO, TMO, AAPL, DPZ, ICE, SO, ROL, MASI, ABBV, EXR, PGR, PSA, REGN, TGT, WU, BR, ABMD, MDLZ, CMG, PM, BDX, ED, DHR, DLTR, KEYS, CVS, DGX, CHTR, HLT, LNT, AMZN, AEP, ADI, COST, EIX, ERIE, MKC, PCG, PKI, AWK, V, PANW, GOOG, ETR, HSY, MU, NFLX, ES, PG, ROP, TXN, YUM, BX, FB, MDB, AKAM, NLY, BMY, BG, IT, NI, SEE, VRSN, DIS, KDP, AGNC, ALB, ALGN, MO, UHAL, AMT, WTRG, ATO, CMS, CRL, LNG, CTXS, KO, DVN, DXCM, DUK, EFX, ELS, NEE, FAST, FE, GOOGL, IPG, MPWR, MS, NTAP, NVAX, PEG, SIVB, SUI, WST, XEL, ZBRA, DFS, MSCI, AVGO, FTNT, CBOE, HCA, EPAM, CDW, PAYC, CTLT, HUBS, ETSY, SNAP, MRNA, AAP, BAX, CDNS, CPRT, DLR, ORLY, ODFL, PFE, WEC, BAH, KHC, IR, DELL, U, BLL, FDX, TECH, GWW, AXP, AMAT, AZO, TFC, BAC, CHRW, C, FITB, INTU, JPM, KLAC, LNC, MET, MAA, MCO, PNC, PFG, PRU, RF, SLB, GL, URI, WAT, L, MA, GNRC, SQ, NET, DDOG, PTON,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Black Knight Inc, Waste Management Inc, Avantor Inc, Dollar General Corp, Motorola Solutions Inc, sells Clorox Co, Tyson Foods Inc, McDonald's Corp, General Mills Inc, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Seeyond. As of 2021Q4, Seeyond owns 600 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 63,494 shares, 1.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 117,016 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.63% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 43,000 shares, 1.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,144 shares, 1.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.03% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 216,532 shares, 1.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.95%

Seeyond initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19 and $22.77, with an estimated average price of $20.82. The stock is now traded at around $23.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 71,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $74.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $45.06, with an estimated average price of $35.13. The stock is now traded at around $19.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 15,023 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond initiated holding in Entegris Inc. The purchase prices were between $120.15 and $154.75, with an estimated average price of $140.22. The stock is now traded at around $133.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $43.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $94.715000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,094 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 96.26%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.14, with an estimated average price of $74.74. The stock is now traded at around $60.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 75,178 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 91.95%. The purchase prices were between $148.83 and $166.9, with an estimated average price of $161.05. The stock is now traded at around $142.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 26,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 395.74%. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $34.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 63,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $205.61 and $235.83, with an estimated average price of $221.07. The stock is now traded at around $195.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 26,183 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond added to a holding in Motorola Solutions Inc by 91.64%. The purchase prices were between $231.47 and $272.73, with an estimated average price of $252.37. The stock is now traded at around $219.895600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 14,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond added to a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc by 197.03%. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $91.47, with an estimated average price of $82.84. The stock is now traded at around $92.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 29,180 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Seeyond sold out a holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $202.02 and $244.73, with an estimated average price of $221.42.

Seeyond sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06.

Seeyond sold out a holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The sale prices were between $54.02 and $63.83, with an estimated average price of $58.76.

Seeyond sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Seeyond sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $70.31 and $87, with an estimated average price of $78.13.

Seeyond sold out a holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $73.73 and $103.57, with an estimated average price of $90.18.