CAS Investment Partners, LLC Buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc

Investment company CAS Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Hilton Grand Vacations Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAS Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, CAS Investment Partners, LLC owns 6 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- Carvana Co (CVNA) - 3,314,303 shares, 40.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (HGV) - 7,727,165 shares, 21.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.79%
- Cardlytics Inc (CDLX) - 5,186,466 shares, 17.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
- World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) - 755,768 shares, 9.68% of the total portfolio.
- Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) - 3,062,762 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.21%
CAS Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 28.79%. The purchase prices were between $45.35 and $55, with an estimated average price of $50.08. The stock is now traded at around $53.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 7,727,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.
