Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co

New Purchases: AAP, NBIX, AOS, TAP, GL, FMC, POOL, RPM, CTRA, TECH, SEE, RIVN, RJF, NVR, NI, SBNY, LKQ, MGM, MAS, MKL, LUMN, LYV, IEX, JBHT, FICO, FDS, ENTG, FANG, BILL, BBWI, ACGL,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Netflix Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Xylem Inc, sells Moderna Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co, Medtronic PLC, Generac Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.. As of 2021Q4, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owns 536 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,691 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 424,506 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,496 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,177 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 59,597 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $222.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $405.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $456.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 82.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 169,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $252.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 193.96%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 86.87%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.