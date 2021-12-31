Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Buys Comcast Corp, Union Pacific Corp, Netflix Inc, Sells Moderna Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Colgate-Palmolive Co

- New Purchases: AAP, NBIX, AOS, TAP, GL, FMC, POOL, RPM, CTRA, TECH, SEE, RIVN, RJF, NVR, NI, SBNY, LKQ, MGM, MAS, MKL, LUMN, LYV, IEX, JBHT, FICO, FDS, ENTG, FANG, BILL, BBWI, ACGL,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, AAPL, AMZN, UNP, TSLA, NFLX, ISRG, XYL, BRK.B, GILD, MSFT, BX, CSCO, VRSN, WMT, CI, EXPD, LBRDK, PLD, TMO, BDX, CHTR, NOC, GOOGL, GOOG, DPZ, SGEN, FB, MMM, SBAC, PRU, VZ, AEE, CLX, DG, WBA, WEC, ECL, GWW, UNH, BMRN, AVGO, CERN, COST, DRI, ERIE, XOM, GIS, MBB, JNJ, ROL, TMUS, A, ABT, BKNG, DHR, DIS, EOG, JPM, PYPL, V, ABNB, ALLY, AMT, AMGN, BLK, COP, F, LIN, MKTX, MA, NEM, O, CRM, STE, VFC, ALGN, CCI, EL, MELI, RTX, SE, VMC, ADBE, AMD, APH, ADSK, AZO, BAC, BA, BAH, BR, CAT, CVX, CTXS, CRWD, CSX, DDOG, XRAY, DFS, D, EW, EQIX, FTNT, GE, GM, GS, PEAK, INFO, INCY, INTU, KEY, KLAC, LEN, LOW, MMC, MRVL, MRK, MCHP, MU, MPWR, MCO, MS, OXY, ODFL, PNR, PTC, QCOM, REGN, NOW, SNAP, SNOW, SO, STT, TGT, TEL, UBER, VMW, WFC, BFAM, DOCU, PINS, TW, ATVI, AES, AKAM, ALB, ARE, LNT, ALNY, UHAL, AIG, AWK, ABC, NLY, ANSS, ANET, AVB, AVTR, BKR, BAX, BIO, BIIB, BKI, SQ, BSX, BRO, BF.B, BG, BURL, CDNS, CZR, CPT, CPB, CAH, KMX, CVNA, CTLT, CBRE, CE, CNC, CRL, LNG, CMG, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CMS, CGNX, CTSH, ED, STZ, COO, GLW, CTVA, CSGP, CCK, DHI, DVN, DXCM, DTE, DRE, DD, DT, EA, EMR, ENPH, ETR, EPAM, EFX, ELS, EQR, WTRG, ETSY, EVRG, EXAS, EXC, EXPE, FAST, FRC, FE, FLT, FTV, BEN, FCX, IT, HAL, HAS, HCA, HSIC, HES, HPE, HLT, HOLX, HST, HUBS, HUM, HII, IDXX, ILMN, IR, PODD, IBM, IPG, INVH, IQV, J, JNPR, KDP, KKR, KHC, LH, LRCX, LNC, LULU, MTB, MAR, MLM, MASI, MTCH, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MAA, MOH, MDB, MNST, MSI, MSCI, NDAQ, NTRS, NLOK, NXPI, OKTA, ON, OTIS, PKG, PLTR, PAYC, PBCT, PKI, PCG, PSX, PXD, PFG, QRVO, RMD, ROK, ROKU, RCL, SLB, ST, SHW, SPG, SIRI, SWKS, SJM, SNA, LUV, SPLK, SWK, SYK, SUI, SIVB, SNPS, SYY, TTWO, TDY, TTD, TSCO, TT, TDG, TRU, TRMB, TWLO, TWTR, TSN, UDR, UGI, UPS, URI, VLO, VEEV, VTR, VRSK, VRTX, VIAC, VTRS, VICI, WCN, WAT, WELL, WST, WDC, WHR, WMB, WTW, WDAY, WPC, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZM,
- Reduced Positions: LLY, MRNA, CL, MDT, GNRC, HD, AON, ANTM, DUK, ALL, HSY, DE, NET, EXR, FISV, TXG, ACN, NKE, OMC, SBUX, TRV, NVDA, IP, HON, HZNP, KR, FIS, PM, PPL, PANW, ORLY, ZS, CARR, NEE, ITW, MPC, MO, MDLZ, OKE, ORCL, USB, SSNC, PTON, CPRT, DLTR, RSG, TDOC, TJX, TYL, WY, AME, CMI, DELL, ATO, DLR, CHRW, CB, BLL, JKHY, COF, PCAR, FITB, PPG, CDW, DGX, REG, RF, FNF, RHI, STX, SYF, TXT, EBAY, CFG, ULTA, WU, AFG, HPQ, HBAN, ADM, JCI, KMI, AMAT, AMP, LMT, LYB, MPW, PH, BBY, NTAP, NSC, NUE, AFL, GPN, GPC, HRL, GRMN,
- Sold Out: NWSA, IAC, SAM, CCL, KSU, OHI, PNW, UHS, NDSN, FL, RE, KD,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,691 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.11%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 424,506 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.95%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,496 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.65%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 14,177 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.43%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 59,597 shares, 1.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6%
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.17 and $241.91, with an estimated average price of $228.86. The stock is now traded at around $222.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,825 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.65 and $106.22, with an estimated average price of $91.67. The stock is now traded at around $85.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $456.15 and $525.06, with an estimated average price of $490.16. The stock is now traded at around $405.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $101, with an estimated average price of $91.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,670 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FMC Corp (FMC)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in FMC Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.81 and $109.89, with an estimated average price of $100.89. The stock is now traded at around $118.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,645 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $435.92 and $577.85, with an estimated average price of $526.61. The stock is now traded at around $456.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 82.18%. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $47.729900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 169,128 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 28.15%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $252.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 51,067 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 49.67%. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $392.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,438 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Xylem Inc (XYL)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Xylem Inc by 193.96%. The purchase prices were between $114.05 and $133.51, with an estimated average price of $124.07. The stock is now traded at around $89.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 27,388 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 28.57%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $315.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 32,417 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 86.87%. The purchase prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41. The stock is now traded at around $286.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $20.88 and $24.37, with an estimated average price of $22.81.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $122.47 and $156.76, with an estimated average price of $137.28.Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $438.31 and $545, with an estimated average price of $499.14.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $27.42 and $31.63, with an estimated average price of $29.17.Sold Out: Universal Health Services Inc (UHS)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Universal Health Services Inc. The sale prices were between $116.39 and $137.35, with an estimated average price of $128.38.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.
