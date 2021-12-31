Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Buys Philip Morris International Inc, AGCO Corp, Sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

Added Positions: PM, AGCO, X,

PM, AGCO, X, Sold Out: CLF,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Philip Morris International Inc, AGCO Corp, sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd. As of 2021Q4, Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd owns 3 stocks with a total value of $206 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 907,022 shares, 41.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.59% United States Steel Corp (X) - 2,841,362 shares, 32.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73% AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 451,802 shares, 25.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.10% Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 74.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.85%. The holding were 907,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 74.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.82%. The holding were 451,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.