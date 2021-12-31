Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd Buys Philip Morris International Inc, AGCO Corp, Sells Cleveland-Cliffs Inc

For the details of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/turiya+advisors+asia+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 907,022 shares, 41.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.59%
- United States Steel Corp (X) - 2,841,362 shares, 32.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.73%
- AGCO Corp (AGCO) - 451,802 shares, 25.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 74.10%
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 74.59%. The purchase prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37. The stock is now traded at around $111.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.85%. The holding were 907,022 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 74.10%. The purchase prices were between $109.09 and $133.32, with an estimated average price of $121.33. The stock is now traded at around $131.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.82%. The holding were 451,802 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd sold out a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. The sale prices were between $19.23 and $25.63, with an estimated average price of $21.57.
Here is the complete portfolio of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd. Also check out:
1. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd keeps buying